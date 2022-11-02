Middle school girls basketball: Rusheon, Elm Grove, Cope, Benton get wins as district season begins

The Bossier Parish girls basketball district season got underway Monday and Tuesday.

In eighth-grade games, Rusheon edged Elm Grove 18-15 at Rusheon, Cope defeated Greenacres 21-7 at Cope and Benton downed Haughton 36-11 at Haughton

In seventh-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon 14-5, Cope topped Greenacres 20-11 and Benton defeated Haughton 16-11.

(Note: The following information was provided by coaches. If more information is received this report will be updated.)

At Rusheon, Javorion’Nah Akins led the victorious Rams eighth-grade team with 11 points.

Orianna Edwards, Ta’Laiya Jensen and Zamarion Carter combined for seven.

Hailey Fuller scored three for Rusheon in the seventh-grade game and Isabella De La Cruz had two.

At Cope, Nia Williams and Adi Willis led the Lady Cougars to the eighth-grade victory with six points each.

Bella Csoma and Layla Long scored eight each in Cope’s seventh-grade victory.

At Haughton, Bells Wiese led the victorious Benton eighth-grade team with 15 points.

Cylah Grigsby added seven. Micah Walker and Loren Sivils had six each. Emma Holmes chipped in two.

Wiese also had five steals and Grigsby had four. Sivils pulled down nine rebounds.

A’nyah Ashley, Morgan Sain and Baleigh Moniz all scored four points in Benton’s seventh-grade victory.

Layla Morris and Callie Turner scored two each.

Morris and Ashley had six steals each. Moniz grabbed 11 rebounds.