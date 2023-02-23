Middle school softball: Benton fares well in Polar Bear tournament

The Benton Middle School softball team fared well in the annual Polar Bear tournament last weekend at ULM.

The Lady z Tigers defeated East Ouachita 11-5 and West Ridge 5-0 and lost to Calhoun 4-3.

Lulu Flowers hit a grand slam home run against West Ridge.

“Anytime we have the chance to go over to the Monroe area, play some quality teams, and compete is nothing but a plus for us,” Benton coach Wade Brooks said. “Our girls did a great job this past weekend. LuLu Flowers did a great job at the plate and at 3rd base.

“Emma Holmes did a great job catching. Bayleigh Moniz and Kayson Mills were awesome in the pitching circle. Benton defense was the difference in this tournament for the Lady Tigers.”

1st row

Kaylee Stump, Bayleigh Moniz, LuLu Flowers, Emma Holmes, Juju Vincent

2nd row

LoLo Lodatto, Jules Phillips, Kayson Mills, Maggie Landman, Gracie Segura, Emery Tindall

Not pictured-Karlea Tasby