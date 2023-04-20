Middle school track and field: Benton, Cope win titles in third parish meet of season

Middle school track and field: Benton, Cope win titles in third parish...

Benton swept the boys titles and Cope won the girls in the third Bossier Parish middle school meet of the season Tuesday at Airline.

Benton scored 122 in the eighth-grade boys division. Cope was second with 86, Haughton third with 64 and Elm Grove fourth with 54.

Benton scored 110 1/3 points in the seventh-grade boys division. Haughton was second with 84, Elm Grove third with 73 1/3 and Greenacres fourth with 66.

Cope scored 135.5 in the girls division. Benton was second with 94, Elm Grove third with 63.5 and Haughton fourth with 56.

The district meet is Tuesday at Haughton.

Eighth-grade boys

Benton’s Malachi Zeiglar was a double winner.

He won the 100 hurdles in 15.57 seconds and the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Zeiglar’s teammate Nathaniel Candley was second in the hurdles in 15.72. Elm Grove’s John Hardy was second in the shot put with a toss of 40-8’1/2.

Greenacres’ Drayden Dawson won the 200 dash in 24.97 and finished second in the 100 in 11.98.

Haughton’s Kevonte Autry won the 100 in 11.86. Benton’s Antonio Wright was second in the 200 in 25.98.

Benton’s Jacob Coleman took the 400 in 58.78. Cope’s Abram Coats was second in 58.97.

Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Nishea and Hayden Helms finished 1-2 in the 800. O’Nishea ran 2:25.04 and Helms a 2:25.70.

Elm Grove runners took the top three spots in the 1,600. Brennan Robin won in 4:39.52. Aiden O’Nishea was second in 5:17.62 and Aaron O’Nishea third in 5:18.48.

Greenacres’ Terrance Hays took the long jump with an 18-2. Benton’s Wesley Hollowell was second with a 17-7.

Benton’s Ryder Dodson won the discus with a throw of 126-2. Greenacres’ Justin Woodfork took second with a 113-8.

Haughton’s Nate Carver and Autry finished 1-2 in the high jump. Carver cleared 5-4 and Autry 5-2.

Benton won the 4X100 relay in 48.13, just .01 faster than second-.place Haughton.

Haughton won the 4X200 in 1:40.70, just .18 faster than Greenacres.

Benton won the 4X400 in 3:54.23. Elm Grove was second in 4:01.54.

(Note: Names of relay team members were unavailable in all divisions.)

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Haughton’s Xaveria McDuffy (100, 12.08), Cole’s Coats (200, 25.50), Greenacres’ Hays (400, 59.07), Cope’s Tyler Bartels (800, 2:28.24), Haughton’s Tra’Zhon Wise (100 hurdles, 15.88), Benton’s Drake Emerson (long jump, 17-2), Benton’s Maddox Tullos (shot put, 40-6) and Cope’s Eric Hill (discus, 103-1).

Six competitors cleared 4-10 in the high jump. Elm Grove’s Javaria Flournoy took third on fewer misses.

Also clearing 4-10 were Benton’s Zeiglar, Rusheon’s Ty’Coreion Williams, Benton’s Jaylon Holloway, Elm Grove’s Rone and Rusheon’s Jaylen James.

Seventh-grade boys

Rusheon’s Ray Davenport and Benton’s Tre’C Dunson were double winners.

Davenport won the 100 in 12.10 and the 200 in 25.06. He finished .04 ahead of Cope’s D’mitris Jones in the 100 and .75 ahead of Haughton’s Chris Alford in the 200.

Dunson won the 400 in 57.35 and the long jump with a 17-5. He finished 2.99 seconds ahead of teammate Bryce Warner in the 400 and went 8 inches farther than teammate Drake Perkins in the long jump.

Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson won the 800 in 2:27.18 and finished second in the 1,600 in 5:35.30.

Benton’s Sam Ivins won the 1,600 in 5:21.65. Benton’s Cade Austin was second in the 800 in 2:28.90.

Cope’s Peyton Hughes won the high jump with a 4-10 and finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.25.

Benton’s Triston Taylor won the hurdles in 15.83. Haughton’s Henry Pyle and Elm Grove’s Isaiah Iacona both cleared 4-8 in the high jump. Pyle took second on fewer misses.

Benton’s 4X400 relay team set a parish record of 4:05.36. Cope finished second in 4:23.47.

Cope took the 4X100 in 49.89. Haughton was second in 51.49.

Haughton won the 4X200 in 1:45.03. Cope was second in 1:45.50.

Cope’s Byron Rush won the shot put with a 34-11. Benton’s Braxton Bragg and Greenacres’ DT Blackstone tied for second with throws of 33-8.

Elm Grove’s Ladeverick Butler took the discus with a 104-6. Haughton’s Graham Turner was second with a 96-1.

Greenacres’ Jamory Morris finished third in the 100 in 12.29 and the 200 in 26.46.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Rusheon’s Davenport (400, 1:00.39), Cope’s Drew Warren (800, 2:35.24), Benton’s Logan Hale (1,600, 5;50.75), Benton’s Ian Richardson (100 hurdles, 17.52), Cope’s Chris Hart (long jump, 16-7) and Benton’s Bragg (discus, 92-6).

Girls

Cope’s Taylor Pellonari was a double winner.

She won the 400 in 1:05.88 and the 800 in 2:44.88. Pellonari finished 2.74 ahead of runner-up Isabelle Joyner of Benton in the 400 and 4.23 ahead of Elm Grove’s Khalilya Harris in the 800.

Pellonari also finished second in the long jump with a 14-7 1/2. Rusheon’s Zamarion Carter won with a 14-9.

Cope’s Ka’Mya Allen and Layla Long finished 1-2 in the 100. Allen ran a 13.35 and Long a 13.47.

Long won the 100 hurdles in 17.66. Rusheon’s Carter was second in 18.04.

Cope’s Emma Hahn took the 200 in 28.30. Haughton’s Kaylie Brazzel was second in 28.53.

Benton’s Ellie Allen and Emma Burrows finished 1-2 in the 1,600. Allen ran a 6:16.82 and Burrows a 6:17.29.

Cope took the 4X100 relay in 54.20 and the 4X200 in 1:55.36. Benton was second in the 4X100 in 55.17 and the 4X200 in 1:56.43.

Elm Grove won the 4X400 in 4:46.75. Cope was second in 4:48.26.

Elm Grove’s Laura Thomas won the discus with a 62-4 and finished second in the shot put with a 40-5.

Haughton’s Shkayla Kennon won the shot put with a 32-0. Cope’s MeKenzie Helbig was second in the discus with a 61-8.

Cope’s Shelby Ledet won the high jump with a 5-0, which would’ve tied for first in Tuesday’s District 1-5A meet. Benton’s Beth Stewart was second with a 4-4.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Greenacres’ Yazzmin Wilson (100, 13.57), Cope’s Jayda Chisley (200, 29.21), Cope’s An’Nisha Davis (400, 1:09.26), Benton’s Allen (800, 2:51.42), Elm Grove’s Harris (1,600, 6:27.88), Haughton’s Skylar Hogan (100 hurdles, 18.14), Benton’s Joyner (long jump, 14-2), Elm Grove’s MyKayla Griffin (shot put, 26-1) and Rusheon’s Javorion’nah Akins (discus, 56-3).

Cope’s London Farhood and Haughton’s Kyndal Gladney and Keda Holland all cleared 4-2 in the high jump. Farhood took third on fewer misses.