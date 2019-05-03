Middle school track and field: Benton, Haughton, Cope take district titles

Benton, Haughton and Cope captured team titles in the Bossier Parish Middle School District Championship track and field meet Tuesday at Benton High.

Benton took the girls title with 123.5 points. Elm Grove was runner-up with 111, Cope third with 76 and Haughton fourth with 55.5.

Haughton won the eighth-grade boys crown with 123 points. Benton was second with 97, Elm Grove third with 90 and Greenacres fourth with 36.

Cope won the seventh-grade boys title with 113 points. Benton was second with 105, Elm Grove third with 82 and Haughton fourth with 57.

Many of the same athletes who stood out in the three regular-season meets continued to shine.

Elm Grove’s Mikaylah Williams won three of the four field events in the girls division. She took the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 7 inches, the shot put with a toss of 32-3 1/2 and the discus with a throw of 105-2.5.

Elm Grove’s Mikaylah Williams was the only triple winner in individual events in the district track meet Tuesday at Benton. She also led the Lady Eagles to the basketball district title last year.

Benton’s Jamie Willis completed a season sweep of the long jump and 100-meter hurdles. She went 15-10 in the long jump and won the hurdles in 16.96 seconds.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell completed an undefeated season with victories in the 800 in 2:37.00 and 1,600 in 5:44.17.

Greenacres’ Paige Marshall won the 200 in 29.27 and finished second in the 100 in 13.78.

Benton’s Sophia Livers completed a season sweep of the 100, winning in 13.73.

Elm Grove’s Tori Gilreath and Aja Tellis finished 1-2 in the 400 in 1:05.70 and 1:07.23, respectively. Gilreath won for the fourth straight week.

Benton took the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. The foursome of Destiny Eason, Gentry Carroway, Samolia Green and Livers won the 4X100 in 53.63. The team of Tate Sellers, Taylor Rochelle, Maddy Ryan and Marissa Scoth captured the 4X200 in 1:54.38.

Elm Grove (Nylah Young, Mekeyla Wiggins, Taliyah Cooks, Jamarika Williams) was runner-up in the 4X100 in 54.99. Haughton (Malloree Brownmiller, Aliyah Hogan, Daleese Wilson, Danielle Williams) finished second in the 4X200 in 1:55.92.

The Cope foursome of Destiny Williams, Tomya Grider, Catherine Jurkovich and Elena Heng won the 4X400 in 4:38.32. Elm Grove (Robbin Thomas, Tellis, Gilreath, Chloe Larry) was second in 4:41.87.

Benton’s Ryan and Cope’s Atum Boyd tied for second in the high jump with jumps of 4-6.

Other district runners-up in individual events in the girls division were Haughton’s Hogan (200, 29.52), Elm Grove’s Thomas (800, 2:46.33), Cope’s Kenzie Ross (1,600, 6:02.36), Cope’s Makayla Roberson (hurdles, 18.35), Elm Grove’s Larry (long jump, 14-7 1/2), Elm Grove’s Amoree Williams (shot put, 29-5) and Cope’s Faith Rush (discus, 88-6 1/2).

Third-place finishers in individual events were Benton’s Eason (100), Benton’s Schoth (200), Haughton’s Wilson (400), Haughton’s Makenna Samuel (800), Benton’s Jenevieve Willis (1,600), Haughton’s Shenae Penn (hurdles), Haughton’s Chloe Stanfield (long jump), Cope’s Jania Jones (shot put) and Benton’s Sadie Hamby (discus).

Elm Grove’s Trenton Lape and Jake Morton and Benton’s Tyler Trotter were double winners in the eighth-grade boys division.

Lape swept the sprints, taking the 100 in 12.62 and the 200 in 25.68. Both races were tight. Trotter finished .07 behind Lape in the 100 and Haughton’s Elijah James was just .01 back in the 200.

Trotter had two of the day’s most impressive performances. He won the long jump with a leap of 20-4 and the high jump with a 6-2.

Trotter was undefeated in the high jump this season. His 6-2 mark was a foot higher than his closest competitor. It would’ve been good enough to win several high school meets this season.

Morton won the shot put with a 44-7 and the discus with a 112-9.

Cope’s Zachary Leaver completed a season sweep of the 400, winning in 57.15. Greenacres’ Kyle Lehr was the runner-up in 58.18.

Elm Grove’s Trey Fisher took the 800 in 2:29.97, .52 faster than Haughton’s Ryan Imam.

Haughton’s Jordan Sanderson won the 1,600 in 5:26.52. Benton’s Seth Henson was second in 5:29.60.

Haughton’s John Ecot and Jesse Normandin finished 1-2 in the 100 hurdles in 15.54 and 15.68, respectively.

Ecot also ran on Haughton’s winning 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams.

The foursome of Cayden Hinkie, Elijah James, Latrell Cooper and Ecot took the 4X100 in 47.86. The team of Ecot, Hinkie, Adrian McClindon and Dexter Smith won the 4X200 in 1:39.99.

Benton (Andy Lim, Kylin Jackson, Brady Blaylock, Madison Neill) was second in the 4X100 in 49.41. Benton (Cyran Huggins, Jackson, Blaylock, Neill) was also second in the 4X200 in 1:40.54.

The Greenacres foursome of Lehr, Tyler Bullard, Desmond Freeman and Jo’tavius Johnson captured the 4X400 in 4:04.83. Elm Grove (Adden Tackett, Davis Martin, Barrett Newman, Cameron Cannady) was the runner-up in 4:12.70.

Haughton’s James finished second to Trotter in the long jump with a 19-0 and the high jump with a 5-2. Haughton’s Smith took second in the discus with a 109 1/2. He also finished third in the 200 and long jump.

Greenacres’ Jae’lon Shumake was second in the shot put with a 43-7 1/2.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Benton’s Huggins (100), Cope’s Garrett Garner (400), Elm Grove’s Charles Rulliffson (800), Elm Grove’s Davis Martin (1,600), Rusheon’s Adonis Harrington (hurdles), Benton’s Cale Latimer (shot put), Greenacres’ Cozy Graham (discus) and Haughton’s McClindon (high jump).

Benton’s Marc Perry was the lone double winner in individual events in the seventh-grade boys division. He won the long jump with a 17-6 and the high jump with a 5-6.

Cope’s Trevon Jackson took the 100 in 13.15, .12 faster than Haughton’s Bryson Hinkie.

Elm Grove’s Cardario Owens won the 200 in 26.95. Cope’s Markell Hampton was second in 27.81.

Greenacres’ Roland Wilkinson took the 400 in 59.55. Cope’s Rayquan Carmouche was second in 1:03.07.

Cope’s Alan Rodriguez won the 800 in 2:33.08. Elm Grove’s Noah Fox was the runner-up in 2:38.60.

Elm Grove’s Will Achee completed a season sweep on the 1,600, winning in 5:39.28. Cope’s Avery Asseff was second in 5:41.55.

Cope’s Jeremiah Boudreaux finished the season undefeated in the hurdles, winning in 15.93. Haughton’s Amarion Lars was second in 16.95.

Elm Grove won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. The team of Dominic Taylor, Kylar Syas, Trey Hamlet and Achee took the 4X100 in 51.30. The foursome of Owens, Syas, Hamlet and Achee won the 4X200 in 1:46.14.

Haughton (Jamarion Montgomery, Hinkie, Kaleb Williams, Lars) was second in the 4X100 in 51.72. Haughton (Skyler Jackson, Williams, Montgomery, Hinkie) was also second in the 4X200 in 1:52.09.

The Cope team of Hampton, Rodriguez, Miles and Boudreaux won the 4X400 in 4:15.19. Elm Grove (Willis, Gabe Falting, Hamlet, Achee) was second in 4:22.78.

Haughton’s Tristan Santoro took the shot put with a 37-10 1/2. Greenacres ‘ Michael Adler was second with a 35-6.

Benton’s Cody Wilhite won the discus with a 125-4 1/2. Greenacres’ Carter White was second with a 103-7 1/4.

Haughton’s Lars finished second in the long jump with a 17-2, four inches behind Perry.

Cope’s Phillip Hughes was second in high jump with a 5-0.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Elm Grove’s Owens (100), Benton’s Bo Sessions (200), Benton’s Jack Oulette (400), Benton’s Jeff King (800) and Benton’s Eddie Pena (1,600), Benton’s Mike Miles (hurdles), Cole’s Jackson (long jump), Benton’s Wilhite (shot put), Cope’s Reed Small (discus) and Cope’s Walker (high jump).