Middle school track and field: Benton, Haughton take titles in second meet of season

Middle school track and field: Benton, Haughton take titles in second meet...

Benton won two divisions and Haughton one in the second Bossier Parish middle school meet of the season Tuesday at Benton.

Benton took the seventh-grade boys and girls divisions. Haughton won the eighth-grade boys division.

Benton scored 131 in the girls division. Cope was second with 109 and Elm Grove third with 63. Haughton and Rusheon tied for fourth with 44.

Haughton scored 121 points in the eighth-grade boys division. Benton was second with 97, Elm Grove third with 79 and Greenacres fourth with 61.

Benton scored 132 in the seventh-grade boys division. Cope was second with 92, Haughton third with 74 and Elm Grove fourth with 67.

Girls

Benton’s Eryn Flowers, Rusheon’s Zamarion Carter and Elm Grove’s Laura Thomas were double winners.

Flowers won the girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 36.13 seconds and the 1,600 in 5:49.58.

Carter won the 100 hurdles in 18.13 and the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 1/2 inch.

Thomas took the shot put with a 27-10 and the discus with a 62-4.

Other winners in individual events were Rusheon’s NeVaeh Harris (100, 13.15), Benton’s Ava Peters (200, 27.93), Cope’s Taylor Pellonari (1:04.93) and Cope’s Shelby Ledet (high jump, 5-0).

Cope won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

Jada Chisley, Layla Long, Ka’Mya Allen and Carmen Harris combined to win the 4X100 in 54.35.

The same foursome took the 4X200 in 1:54.83.

The Benton foursome of Eden Whiteman, Baleigh Ware, Violet Kosic and Ella Tracy won the 4X400 in 4:48.82.

Runner-up finishers in individual events were Cope’s Allen (100, 13.61), Cope’s Emma Hahn (200, 28.54), Benton’s Isabelle Joyner (400, 1:05.71), Cope’s Pellonari (800, 2:43.02), Benton’s Ellie Allen (1,600, 6:14.65), Haughton’s Skylar Hogan (100 hurdles, 18.90), Rusheon’s Harris (long jump, 14-10), Haughton’s Shkayla Kennon (shot put, 27-2), Cope’s MeKenzie Helbig (discus, 58-10) and Benton’s Beth Stewart (high jump, 4-6).

Benton finished second in the 4X100 and 4X200 relays

The foursome of Aaliyah Gonzalez, Jayleigh Wallace, Jaliyah Player and Mikasia Miles ran a 54.92 in the 4X100.

The foursome of Cylah Grigsby, Serenity Maier, Peters and Joyner ran a 1:55.60 in the 4X200.

The Elm Grove team of Lilyana Koch, Anna Christner, Sofia Bright and Khalilya Harris finished second in the 4X400 in 4:50.12.

Benton’s Calise Gilliard finished third in the shot put and discus.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Benton’s Player (100), Benton’s Layla Davidson (200), Benton’s Emerie Tanner (400), Benton’s Allen (800), Benton’s Burrows (1,600), Greenacres’ Malecia Bailey (100 hurdles), Cope’s Pellonari (long jump) and Haughton’s Keda Holland (high jump).

Eighth-grade boys

Cope’s Drayden Dawson and Haughton’s Kyron Turner were double winners.

Dawson won the 100 in 11.99, just .01 ahead of Haughton’s Kendarius Fradger, and the 200 in 24.93.

Turner won the long jump with an impressive 19-1/2 and the high jump with a 5-4.

Other winners in individual events were Cope’s Abram Coats (400, 58.69), Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Nishea (800, 2:23.39), Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin (1,600, 4:43.67), Haughton’s Tra’Zhon Wise (100 hurdles, 15.16), Elm Grove’s John Hardy (shot put, 44-8) and Benton’s Ryder Dodson (discus, 117-10).

The Benton foursome of Davion Young, Hayden Millen, Antonio Wright and Kirby Jackson won the 4X100 relay in 47.82.

The Haughton team of Kevonte Autry, Fradger, Xaveria McDuffy and Kendell Hargrove took the 4X200 in 1:46.14.

The Benton foursome of Wesley Hollowell, Drake Emerson, Vincent Harrera and Malachi Zeiglar won the 4X400 in 3:54.70.

Haughtoon’s McDuffy and Greenacres’ Jimarion Arthur finished tied for second in the 200 in 25.35.

Other runners-up in individual events were Elm Grove’s Hayden Helms (800, 2:24.22), Elm Grove’s Aiden O’Nishea (1,600, 5:14.43), Benton’s Nathaniel Candley (100 hurdles, 15.19), Greenacres’ Terrance Hays (long jump, 17-2), Elm Grove’s Hardy (shot put, 41-2) and Haughton’s Autry (high jump, 5-0).

Elm Grove’s Gary Burney and Benton’s Jaylon Holloway also cleared 5-0 in the high jump. Autry was second via the tiebreaker.

The Haughton team of Turner, McDuffy, Nate Carver and Autry finished second in the 4X100 relay in 48.39.

Elm Grove finished second in the 4X200 and 4X400.

The foursome of Rylan Plunkett, Greg Rone, Ethan Carlton and Levi Schroeder ran a 1:47.49 in the 4X200.

The team of Robin, Aiden O’Nishea, Aaron O’Nishea and Javaria Flournoy ran a 4:04.48 in the 4X400.

Greenacres’ Arthur finished third in the 100 and 200.

Other third-place finishers were Haughton’s Luca Sifuentes (400), Cope’s Tyler Bartels (800), Benton’s Harrera (1,600), Benton’s Zeiglar (100 hurdles), Benton’s Emerson (long jump) and Haughton’s Sebastian Sifuentes (shot put) and Haughton’s Joshua McReynolds (discus).

Seventh-grade boys

Benton’s Tre’C Dunson was a triple winner.

He won the 200 in 25.53, the 400 in 57.58 and the long jump with a 15-4 1/2.

Other winners in individual events were Rusheon’s Ray Davenport (100, 12.07), Benton’s Caden Austin (800, 2:29.70), Benton’s Sam Ivins (1,600, 5:06.70), Benton’s Triston Taylor (100 hurdles, 16.33), Elm Grove’s Ladeverick Butler (shot put, 34-3), Haughton’s Jaxon Raley (discus, 95-10) and Cope’s Peyton Hughes (high jump, 5-2).

The Cope foursome of Thomas Rice, Peyton Jones, D’mitris Jones and Chris Hart took the 4X100 relay in 50.41.

The Haughton foursome of Kristian Maiden, Maddox Williams, Chris Alford and Donald Marshall won the 4X200 in 1:46.14.

The Benton team of Austin, Bryce Warner, Abram Patterson and Josh Liverman won the 4X400 in 4:16.65.

Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson finished second in the 800 in 2:34.04 and the 1,600 in 5:33.10.

Other runner-up finishers in individual events were Haughton’s Chris Alford (100, 12.08), Haughton’s Marshall (200, 26.25), Greenacres’s Gavin Love (400, 1:00.15), Cope’s Hughes (100 hurdles, 17.01), Cope’s Hart (long jump, 14-11), Benton’s Sawyer Shane (shot put, 34-2), Eln Grove’s Butler (discus, 95-6) and Haughton’s Henry Pyle (high jump, 4-10).

Cope’s Brian Taylor also cleared 4-10 in the high jump. Pyle placed second via the tiebreaker.

The Benton team of Jordan Winn, Vincent Reilly, Taylor and Jarrett Mathis finished second in the 4X100 in 51.72.

The Elm Grove foursome of Christian Jefferson, Dallas Loche, Gabriel Gray and Damien Decaldecal took second in the 4X200 in 1;47.49.

The Cope team of Drew Warren, Gavyn Woodard, Taylor and Peyton Jones finished second in the 4X400 in 4:20.63.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Cope’s Taylor (100), Cope’s D’mitris Jones (200), Benton’s Warner (400), Cope’s Warren (800), Benton’s Carlos Rubalcalva (1,600), Haughton’s Beck Hammond (100 hurdles), Benton’s Drake Perkins (long jump), Haughton’s Raley (shot put) and Benton’s Braxton Bragg (discus).