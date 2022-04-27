Middle school track and field: Benton sweeps boys district titles; Cope wins girls championship

Benton swept the boys titles and Cope won the girls in the Bossier Parish district meet Tuesday at Airline.

The champions were the same as they were in the three regular-season meets.

As has been the case all season, the race for the girls championship was tight between Cope and Benton.

The Lady Cougars scored 125 points to 118 for the Lady Tigers. The eight-point margin was the closest this season. Elm Grove finished third with 101.5.

The 6th-7th boys division was also highly contested. Benton scored 105 points to 99 for runner-up Elm Grove. Haughton finished third with 85.

The runner-up finish was Elm Grove’s best this season.

Benton dominated the 8th-grade division during the regular season and that didn’t change. The Tigers scored 131 to 99 for Elm Grove.

The battle for the next three spots was tight. Greenacres was third with 60, Haughton fourth with 56 and Haughton fifth with 52.

Girls

Elm Grove’s Makenzie Marshall was a triple winner for the third straight week.

She won the 100-meter dash in 13.35 seconds, 200 in 27.14 and long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches.

Marshall also ran on the Lady Eagles’ winning 4X100 relay team with Kenadie Williams, Kenadie Loche and Zara Baker. They ran a 52.78.

Cope’s Ke’Zyriah Sykes completed an undefeated season in the 100 hurdles, winning in 17.61.

She also finished second in the 200 in 27.22, just .08 behind Marshall.

Sykes also ran on the Lady Cougars’ winning 4X200 relay team with Zerri Jones, Cartavya’ Butler and Karliyah Woodard. They ran a 1:53.42.

Cope’s Zaniyah Carter was a double winner. She took the discus with a throw of 80-6 and shot put with a 29-3.

Benton’s Claire Allen completed an undefeated season in the 1,600, winning in 5:59.18. Her teammate Eryn Flowers was second in 6:02.52.

Cope’s Taylor Pellonari won the 800 in 2:43.69, edging teammate Abbigail Bryant by .08. She also finished third in the 1,600 in 6:08.71.

Haughton’s Skylar Branch captured the 400 in 1:06.86. Benton’s Taylor Martinez was second in 1:07.22.

Martinez also finished third in the long jump with a 14-2 and ran on the Lady Tigers’ winning 4X400 relay team with Ryleigh McCoy, Isabelle Joyner and Danielle Smart. The foursome ran a 4:32.98.

The Cope foursome of Sarah Catherine Tauzin, Bryant, Antaija Davis and Pellonari finished runner-up in the 4X400, just .09 behind Benton.

Cope’s Shelby Ledet took the high jump with a 4-8. Benton’s Audrey Liles and Lexie Vergis and Cope’s Tauzin all cleared 4-6. The Benton duo tied for second and Tauzin was fourth via the fewer misses tiebreaker.

Elm Grove’s Jasmyne Hendrix was runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 17.67, only .06 behind Marshall.

Cope’s Jones finished second in the 100 in 13.62. She also ran on the Lady Cougars’ runner-up 4X100 relay team with Woodard, Butler and Soraya Ledell. They ran a 53.33, .55 behind Elm Grove.

Elm Grove’s Loche took second in the long jump with a 14-3, 6 inches shorter than Marshall.

Benton’s Tameara Player was second in the shot put with a 28-6, 9 inches behind Carter.

Benton’s Loren Sivils took second in the discus with a 79-8, 10 inches shorter than Carter.

The Benton foursome of Dominique Coore, Kryshna Bostic, Tati Saulter and Ava Peters was the runner-up in the 4X200 in 1:55.39.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Benton’s Coore (100, 13.82), Cope’s Jones (200, 28.18), Cope’s Tauzin (400, 1:08.67), Benton’s Flowers (800, 2:44.05), Haughton’s Camille Branton (100 hurdles, 17.84), Haughton’s Shkayla Kennon (shot put, 28-0) and Cope’s Tanesciya Thomas (discus, 77-4).

8th-grade Boys

Courtesy photo … The Benton foursome of Case Austin, Beckett Moore, Brody Hutchison and Chris Brown set a parish record of 3 minutes, 52.41 seconds in the 8th-grade boys division In the Bossier Parish district meet Tuesday at Airline:







Benton’s Shamarion Player was a double winner, taking the 200 in 24.36 and long jump with an impressive 18-4. Playerl was undefeated this season in the latter event.

He also ran on the Tigers’ winning 4X200 relay team with Kannon Greer, Luis Gomez and Davion Eason. They ran a 1:39.12.

Benton’s Brody Hutchison completed an undefeated season in the 1,600 in 5:00.71.

He also ran on the Tigers’ winning 4X400 relay team with Case Austin, Beckett Moore and Chris Brown. The foursome ran a parish-record 3:52.31.

Elm Grove’s Benjamin Ruliffson won the 800 in 2:16.90 and finished second in the 1,600 in 5:11.64.

Cope’s Lathon Woodland completed a season sweep of the 400, winning in 57.08. He also ran on the Cougars’ runner-up 4X400 relay team with Ian Sims, Jadon Mobley and Leo Heng. They ran a 4:05.58.

Cope’s Jeremiah Epps captured the 100 hurdles in 14.53. He also ran on the Cougars’ winning 4X100 relay team with Braylon Bryant, Kenny Darby and Amari Fielding. They ran a 48.93.

Benton’s Greer won the 100 in 12.33 and finished second in the 200 in 24.68.

The 100 was one of the day’s best races with Haughton’s Michael Loller finishing just .01 behind Greer.

Elm Grove’s Patrick Gray completed an undefeated season in the shot put, winning with a 43-4.

His teammate Tucker Beatty won the discus with a throw of 126-7.

Elm Grove’s Avery Price took the high jump with a 5-4.

Benton’s Cason Herndon had quite a day, contributing 24 points with runner-up finishes in three events — the 100 hurdles (15.11), 400 (59.07) and high jump (5-2).

Haughton’s Camron Rickard was second in the 800 in 2:21.50.

Benton’s Eason captured second in the 200 in 24.68, .32 behind his teammate Player.

Benton’s Greg Chambers was runner-up in the long jump with a 16-4 1/2. Greenacres’ Josh Woods was second in the shot put with a 40-1.

Haughton’s Clayton Zahm took second in the discus with a 122-6.

The Greenacres’ foursome of Fielding, Bryant, Jamariea Gardner and Epps finished second in the 4X200 relay in 1:41.09, 1.57 behind Benton.

The Elm Grove foursome of Jacarious Hines, Daniel Jungina, Price and Raylin Aviles took second in the 4X100 relay in 49.23, .30 behind Greenacres.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Elm Grove’s Hines (100, 12.82), Greenacres’ Fielding (200, 25.26), Elm Grove’s Charles Ernest (400, 1:00.11), Benton’s Mason Hicks (800, 2:22.29), Cope’s Mobley (1,600, 5:42.25), Cope’s Sims (100 hurdles, 15.78), Greenacres’ Darby (long jump, 16-3), Cope’s Yadreakous Davis (shot put, 38-7), Elm Grove’s Gray (discus, 122-0) and Elm Grove’s Draylin Jackson (high jump, 5-0).

Benton’s Player and Cope’s Heng also cleared 5-0 in the high jump. Jackson was third via the fewer misses tiebreaker.

6th-7th Boys

Haughton’s Kyron Turned and Benton’s Abrams Coats were double winners.

Turned took the long jump with a 17-4 and the high jump with a 5-0. He was undefeated in the high jump this season.

Turner also finished second in the 100 in 12.46. As in the 8th-grade division, the 100 was one of the day’s best races. Turner’s teammate Xavier McDuffy won in 12.45.

McDuffy was also second in the 200 in 25.96 and ran on the Bucs’ winning 4X200 relay team with Kavontre Autry, Jaden Hicks and Kendell Hargrove. They ran a 1:43.54.

Coats won the 200 in 25.89 and 400 in 58.04.

Benton’s Malachi Zeiglar turned in another strong performance.

He won the 100 hurdles in 16.91 and finished second in the high jump with a 4-8.

Zeiglar also ran on the Tigers’ winning 4X100 relay team with Jaylon Holloway, Hayden Millen and Davion Young. They ran a 49.54.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin completed an undefeated season in the 1,600, winning in 5:17.35. His teammate Aaron O’Nishea was a close second in 5:18.28.

Robin also finished second in the 800 in 2:26.38 and ran on the Eagles’ winning 4X400 relay team with Aaron O’Nishea, Aiden O’Nishea and Javaria Flournoy. They ran a 4:12.04.

Benton’s AJ Robinson completed a season sweep in the 800, winning in a parish-record 2:19.24. The previous record of 2:19.70 was held by Haughton’s Mitchell Landry, who competed at Northwestern State.

Benton’s Nathan Sprankle completed an undefeated season in the discus with a 100-11. Greenacres’ Joseph Thrash took the discus with a 33-5, 4 inches farther than Benton’s Lucas Cox.

Rusheon’s Quenten Hodge was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.12, .21 behind Zeiglar.

Benton’s Drake Emerson took second in the 400 in 1:01.15.

Haughton’s Hargrove finished second in the long jump with a 16-6. Elm Grove’s Aiden Woodruff was second in the discus with an 81-5.

The Greenacres’ foursome of Terrance Hayes, Brandon Craig, Jenalious Johnson and Traevian Jones was second in the 4X200 relay in 1:44.45, .91 behind Haughton.

The Haughton foursome of Hargrove, Jalon Abney, Hicks and Turner was second in the 4×100 relay in 50.97, 1.43 behind Benton.

The Rusheon foursome of Jonie Gonzalez, Hodge, Jacorey Gosey and Emmanuel Edwards was runner-up in the 4X400 in 4:15.51, 2.47 behind Elm Grove.

Elm Grove’s JD Hardy finished third in the shot put with a 31-10.5 and the discus with a 79-2.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Benton’s Millen (100, 12.72), Elm Grove’s Gregory Rone (200, 26.57), Rusheon’s Gonzalez (400, 1:01.61), Elm Grove’s Aiden O’Nishea (800, 2:28.63), Cope’s Austin Bonney (1,600, 5:29.78), Greenacres’ Karde Galloway (100 hurdles, 17.34), Benton’s Emerson (long jump, 16-3) and Elm Grove’s Gary Burney (high jump, 4-8).

Elm Grove’s Flournoy and Haughton’s Josh Smith also cleared 4-8 in the high jump. Burney took third via the fewer misses tiebreaker.