Middle school track and field: Benton sweeps boys divisions in first parish meet; Cope wins girls division

Middle school track and field: Benton sweeps boys divisions in first parish...

Benton swept the boys titles and Cope won the girls in the first Bossier Parish middle school meet Tuesday at Haughton.

Benton scored 143.167 in the boys 8th-grade boys division. Haughton was second with 112.167 and Elm Grove third with 82.334.

Benton scored 108 in the boys 7th-grade division. Cope was second with 97, Elm Grove third with 68 and Haughton fourth with 63.

Cope scored 125 in the girls division. Benton was second with 107. Elm Grove was third with 64 and Rusheon fourth with 54.

8th grade boys

Benton’s Vincent Herrera and Jacob Coleman finished 1-2 in the 400. Herrera ran a 59.01 and Coleman a 59.18.

Ryder Dodson and Nathan Sprankle finished 1-2 in the discus with throws of 118-8 and 117-2, respectively.

Wesley Hollowell and Kameron Fuller went 1-2 in the high jump. They and Haughton’s Kyron Turner cleared 5-0. Hollowell won on fewer misses and Fuller was second.

Nathaniel Candley took the 100-meter hurdles in 15.56. Malachi Zeiglar won the shot put with a throw of 41-4.

Haughton’s Xaveria McDuffy and Kendell Hargrove finished 1-2 in the 200 in 25.49 and 25.88, respectively.

Turner and Kevonte Autrey went 1-2 in the long jump. Turner leaped 18-8, winning by 3 inches.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin, Aiden O’Nishea and Aaron O’Nishea finished 1-2-3 in the 1,600. Robin ran a 4:46.28, Aiden O’Nishea a 5:24.94 and Aaron O’Nishea a 5:31.74.

Hayden Helms and Aaron O’Nishea finished 1-2 in the 800. Helms ran a 2:25.83 and O’Nishea a 2:26.75.

Greenacres’ Drayden Dawson won the 100 in 12.13.

Haughton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays

The foursome of Turner, McDuffy, Nate Carver and Autry won the 4X100

in 49.44. The team of Caden Allen, McDuffy, Hargrove and Autry took the 4X200 in 1:41.03.

The Benton foursome of Zeiglar, Hollowell, Drake Emerson and Herrera won the 4X400 in 3:58.40.

Other runner-up finishers in individual events were Benton’s Antonio Wright (100, 12.42) and Haughton’s Sebastian Sifuentes (shot put, 38-10).

Other third-place finishers were Haughton’s Turner (100), Greenacres’ Dawson (200), Cope’s Ty’Quan Mahoney (400), Elm Grove’s Christian Aguirre (800), Haughton’s Jaiden Waller (100 hurdles), Benton’s Candley (long jump) and Elm Grove’s John Hardy (discus).

7th-grade boys

Benton’s Sam Ivins, Elm Grove’s Ladaverick Butler and Cope’s Brian Taylor were double winners.

Ivins won the 800 in 2:25.89 and the 1,600 in 5:14.20.

Butler took the shot put with a 32-6 and the discus with a 102-1.

Taylor won the 100 in 12.34 and tied with teammate Peyton Hughes in the high jump with a 5-0. Haughton’s Henry Pyle also cleared 5-0.

Cope’s D’mitris Jones and Haughton’s Bryce Benoit finished tied for first in the 200. Both ran 25.45.

Other first-place finishers in individual events were Rusheon’s Ray Davenport (400, 59.82), Benton’s Triston Taylor (100 hurdles, 17.64) and Benton’s Tre’C Dunson (long jump, 16-1).

The Cope foursome of Thomas Rice, Peyton Jones, D’mitris Jones and Chris Hart won the 4X100 relay in 51.01.

The Greenacres team of Gavin Love, Herlandez Roberson Jr., Jamory Morris and Dylan Johnson took the 4X200 in 1:47.15.

The Benton foursome of Bryce Warner, Josh Liverman, Caden Austin and Ivins won the 4X400 in 4:14.22.

Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson finished second in the 800 in 2:29.22 and the 1,600 in 5:30.14.

Other second-place finishers in individual events were Rusheon’s Jordan Rachal (100, 12.49), Benton’s Warner (400, 1:00.20), Cope’s Hughes (100 hurdles, 17.85), Benton’s Drake Perkins (long jump, 15-7), Haughton’s Jaxon Raley (shot put, 32-3) and Rusheon’s Caleb Young (discus, 87-1)

Third-place finishers were Benton’s Dunson (100, 200), Benton’s Josh Liverman (400), Rusheon’s Oscar Alvarado-Lobo (800), Benton’s Austin (1,600), Haughton’s Beck Hammond (100 hurdles), Cope’s Gavyn Woodard (long jump), Cole’s Byron Rush (shot put) and Elm Grove’s Jesse Friel (discus).

Girls

Cope’s Layla Long, Benton’s Eryn Flowers and Elm Grove’s Laura Thomas were double winners.

Long won the 100 in 13.98 and the 100 hurdles in 18.55.

Flowers won the 800 in 2:44.74 and the 1,600 in 5:50.71.

Thomas won the shot put with a 34-3 and the discus with a 66-9.

Cope’s Shelby Ledet had perhaps the meet’s most impressive performance with a 5-2 in the high jump. That would be good enough to put her at the top of parish high school meets.

Other winners were Cope’s Ka’Mya Allen (200, 29.06), Cope’s An’Nisha Davis (400, 1:09.49) and Rusheon’s NaVaeh Harris (long jump, 14-11 1/2).

Harris also finished second in the 200 in 29.60

Cope won the 4X100 relay and Benton took the 4X200 and 4X400.

The foursome of Jayda Chisley, Long, Allen and Carmen Harris claimed the 4X100 in 55.20.

The team of Cylah Grigsby, Serenity Maier, Ava Peters and Isabelle Joyner won the 4X200 in 1:55.63.

The foursome of Ella Tracy, Baleigh Ware, Violet Kosik and Joyner won the 4X400 in 4:53.45.

Cope’s Taylor Pellonari finished second in the 400 in 1:09.89 and 800 in 2:50.55. She also was third in the long jump.

Rusheon’s Zamarion Carter was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.89 and long jump with a 14-7 1/2,

Other second-place finishers in individual events were Rusheon’s Shamoni Dale (100, 14.08), Benton’s Ellie Allen (1,600, 6:10.75), Haughton’s Shkayla Kennon (shot put, 27-0) and Cope’s MeKenzie Helbig (discus, 65-0).

Benton’s Beth Stewart and Claire Jacobsen both cleared 4-6 in the high jump. Stewart got second on fewer misses.

Other third-place finishers were Benton’s Jaliyah Player (100), Cope’s Emma Hahn (200), Benton’s Eden Whiteman (400), Benton’s Allen (800), Benton’s Emma Burrows (1,600), Haughton’s Skylar Hogan (100 hurdles), Elm Grove’s MyKayla Griffin (shot put) and Greenacres’ Tiya Thomas (discus).

— Featured photo by Kevin Pickens