Middle school track and field: Cope, Benton take district titles

Cope won the girls and Benton swept the boys team titles in the Bossier Parish District Championship Meet Monday at Haughton.

Cope scored 130 in the girls division. Benton was second with 90, Rusheon third with 71, Haughton fourth with 50 and Elm Grove fifth with 40.

Benton scored 112 in the eighth-grade boys division. Haughton was second with 87, Elm Grove third with 71, Cope fourth with 59 and Greenacres fifth with 52.

Benton scored 113 in the seventh-grade boys division. Elm Grove was second with 81, Cope third with 63, Haughton fourth with 60, Rusheon fifth with 40 and Greenacres sixth with 36.

Girls

Cope’s Taylor Pellonari and Rusheon’s NeVaeh Harris were double winners.

Pellonari won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 5.57 seconds and the 800 run in 2:39.89.

She edged Benton’s Isabelle Joyner by .04 seconds in the 400. Benton’s Eryn Flowers was second in the 800 in 2:42.91.

Harris won the 100 in 13.22. The race was tight with seven runners finishing in under 14 seconds. Cope’s Layla Long and Ka’Mya Allen finished second and third, respectively, in 13.29 and 13.36.

Harris and teammate Zamarion Carter both had a best jump of 15-7 in long jump. Harris took first via the tiebreaker. Pellonari was third with a 14-6.

Carter won the 100 hurdles in 17.99, just .03 faster than Long.

Cope’s other district champions in individual events were Jayda Chisley in the 200 and Shelby Ledet in the high jump.

Chisley ran a 28.16. Harris was second in 28.58.

Ledet cleared 5-0 in the high jump. Her teammate Claire Jacobsen was second with a 4-6.

Benton’s Emma Burrows and Flowers finished 1-2 in the 1,600.

Burrows ran a 6:05.08 and Flowers a 6:06.39.

Haughton’s Shkayla Kennon took the shot put with a throw of 30-4. Elm Grove’s Laura Thomas was second with a 28-10.

Thomas won the discus with a 78-4. Rusheon’s Mckenzie Curley was second with a 66-3.

The Rusheon foursome of Harris, Carter, Oriana Edwards and Ja’Milla Willis took the 4X100 relay in 53.77. The Benton team of Aaliyah Gonzalez, Aniyah Ashley, Jaliyah Player and Mikasia Miles was second in 54.12.

The Benton foursome of Joyner, Ava Peters, Cylah Grigsby and Serenity Maier won the 4X200 in 1:52.75. The Cope team of Chisley, Long, Allen and Carmen Harris was second in 1:53.44.

The Benton foursome of Violet Kosik, Emerie Tanner, Ella Tracy and Eden Whiteman captured the 4X400 in 4:44.84. The Cope team of Pellonari, Chloe Jones, An’Nisha Davis and Harris finished second in 4:45.86.

Other third-place finishers in individual events were Benton’s Peters (200, 28.67), Cope’s Davis (400, 1:09.11), Benton’s Ellie Allen (800, 2:47.04), Elm Grove’s Khalilya Harris (1,600, 6:21.06), Haughton’s Skylar Hogan (100 hurdles, 18.18), Cope’s MeKenzie Helbig (shot put, 25-0; discus, 64-0), Haughton’s Keda Holland (high jump, 4-4) and Benton’s Beth Stewart (high jump, 4-4).

Haughton’s Kyndal Gladney also cleared 4-4 in the high jump.

Eighth-grade boys

Greenacres’ Drayden Dawson was a double winner, taking the 100 in 11.77 and the 200 in 24.23.

He edged Haughton’s Kevonte Autry by .02 in the 100 and .43 in the 200.

Benton’s district champs in individual events were Nathaniel Candley, Malachi Zeiglar and Ryder Dodson.

Candley won the 100 hurdles in 14.93. Haughton’s Tra’Zhon Wise was second in 15.26.

Zeiglar took the shot put with a 45-7. Elm Grove’s John Hardy was second with a 40-7.

Dodson won the discus with a 117-5. Hardy was second with a 99-9.

Greenacres’ Terrance Hayes won the 400 in 58.32, just .01 faster than Cope’s Abram Coats.

Cope’s Tyler Bartels won the 800 in 2:18.55. Elm Grove’s Aaron O’Nishea was second in 2:21.35.

Elm Grove’s Brennan Robin continued his dominant season in the 1,600, winning in 4:42.58. His teammate Aiden O’Nishea was second in 5:12.67.

Haughton’s Kendell Hargrove took the long jump with a 17-6 1/4. Benton teammates Drake Emerson and Wesley Hollowell tied for second. Both went 17-5 1/2.

Cope’s Preston Hughes won the high jump with a 5-4. Haughton’s Nate Carver was second with a 5-2.

The Haughton foursome of Xaveria McDuffy, Ethan Johnson, Hargrove and Autry won the 4X100 relay in 47.63. The Benton team of Chris Williams, Kirby Jackson, Hayden Millen and Davion Young was second in 48.74.

The Haughton foursome of Johnson, Hargrove, Autry and Jay’lon Abney won the 4X200 in 1:39.49. The Greenacres team of Jernealious Johnson, Travion Rounds, Dawson and Hays finished a close second in 1:40.10.

The Benton foursome of Zeiglar, Hollowell, Emerson and Vincent Harrera took the 4X400 in 3:55.75. The Rusheon team of Que Hodge, Jonie Gonzalez, Emmanuel Edwards and Jacory Gosey was second in 4:02.17.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Elm Grove’s Jadarrion Clark (100, 11.95), Benton’s Antonio Wright (200, 24.98), Greenacres’ Johnson (400, 59.24), Benton’s Harrera (800, 2:23.85), Cope’s Bartels (1,600), 5:23.32), Rusheon’s Hodge (100 hurdles, 15.38), Haughton’s Sebastian Sifuentes (shot put, 40-2), Benton’s Nathan Sprankle (discus, 96-0) and Benton’s Zeiglar (high jump, 5-0).

Elm Grove’s Javaria Flournoy, Benton’s Jaylon Holloway and Rusheon’s Jaylen James also cleared 5-0 in the high jump.

Seventh-grade boys

Rusheon’s Ray Davenport, Benton’s Tre’C Dunson and Benton’s Sam Ivins were double winners.

Davenport won the 100 in 12.24 and the 200 in 24.82. He won the 100 by .23 over Haughton’s Chris Alford and the 200 by .61 over Cope’s D’mitris Jones.

Dunson took the 400 in 58.18 and the long jump with a 17-0 3/4. Davenport was second in the 400 in 1:00.19. Elm Grove’s Dallas Loche was second in the long jump with a 16-10 1/2.

Ivins won the 800 in 2:34.38 and the 1,600 in 5:21.81. Elm Grove’s Isaac Ruliffson was second in the 800 in 2:25.81 and the 1,600 in 5:32.11.

Cope’s Peyton Hughes won the high jump with a 5-4 and finished second in the 400 in the 100 hurdles in 16.60.

Benton’s Triston Taylor won the hurdles in 16.13. Benton’s Drake Perkins was second in the high jump with a 4-10.

Cope’s Byron Rush captured the shot put with a 35-6. Greenacres’ DT Blackstone was second with a 34-4.

Elm Grove’s Ladeverick Butler won the discus with a 91-5. Benton’s Braxton Bragg finished second with a 91-1.

The Haughton foursome of Henry Pyle, Donald Marshall, Bryce Benoit and Alford took the 4X100 relay in 50.85. The Elm Grove team of Damien Decaldecal, Gabriel Gray, Loche and Christian Jefferson was second in 51.09.

The foursome of Pyle, Alford, Benoit and Marshall won the 4X200 in 1:43.55. The team of Decaldecal, Loche, Gray and Jefferson finished second in 1:44.13.

The Benton foursome of Caden Austin, Bryce Warner, Ivins and Josh Liverman won the 4X400 in 4:11.14. The Cope team of Drew Warren, Gavyn Woodard, Brian Taylor and Peyton Jones was second in 4:27.19.

Third-place finishers in individual events were Greenacres’ Herlandez Roberson Jr. (100, 12.69), Greenacres’ Jamory Morris (200, 25.92), Elm Grove’s Jefferson (400, 1:00.44), Benton’s Austin (800, 2:28.05), Benton’s Logan Hale (1,600, 5;41.01), Rusheon’s Kaleb Williams (100 hurdles, 18.32), Elm Grove’s Decaldecal (long jump, 16-10), Elm Grove’s Butler (shot put, 34-1), Greenacres’ Blackstone (discus, 88-0) and Haughton’s Pyle (high jump, 4-8).