Middle school track and field: Cope, Benton win district titles

Cope and Benton won team titles in the Bossier Parish Middle School District Championship meet held Tuesday at Haughton.

Cope captured the 8th-grade boys division with 136 points. Elm Grove was second with 118 and Haughton third with 92.

Benton won the 6th-7th grade boys division with 154 points. Elm Grove finished runner-up with 112. Cope was third with 107.

Cope took the girls division with 149 points. Elm Grove was second with 128 and Haughton third with 118.

Girls

Cope’s JaNiyah Boudreaux, Benton’s Claire Allen, Haughton’s Dakota Howard and Elm Grove’s Mahogany Johnson were all double winners.

Boudreaux won the 200-meter dash in 27.45 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches.

She also posted two runner-up finishes. In one of the day’s best races, Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton won the 100 hurdles in 17.34, edging Boudreaux by just .01.

Howard and Boudreaux dueled in the 100 and 200. Howard took the 100 in 13.21, .07 faster than Boudreaux, and finished second in the 200 in 27.66.

Howard also won the long jump with a 15-6.

Allen took the 800 in 2:49.83 and the 1,600 in 6:13.13.

Johnson won the shot put in 29-8 1/2, edging Cope’s Savannah Wilson by a half-inch and Chloe Clark by 1 inch.

Johnson won the discus by a more comfortable margin with a throw of 84-4 1/2, beating Greenacres’ Acelynn Gray by 13-3.5.

Cope’s Sarah Catherine Tauzin captured the 400 in 1:06.88.

Other runner-up finishers in individual events were Haughton’s Skylar Branch (400, 1:08.30), Elm Grove’s Kendahl Winningham (800, 2:54.99), Elm Grove’s Lauren Taylor (1,600, 6:29.38), Elm Grove’s Makenzie Marshall (long jump, 14-0 1/2), Benton’s Lexie Vergis (high jump, 4-6) and Elm Grove’s Natalia Brown (high jump, 4-6).

Benton’s Audrey Liles also cleared 4-6 in the high jump.

Other third-place finishers were Elm Grove’s Brown (100), Elm Grove’s Marshall (200), Cope’s Antaija Davis (400), Haughton’s Ashlyn Wilkerson (800), Cope’s Laila Clinton (1,600), Haughton’s Camille Branton (100 hurdles), Benton’s Taylor Martinez (long jump) and Cope’s Wilson (discus).

Elm Grove’s Zara Scanlon, Marshall, Kenadie Williams and Brown won the 400 relay in 54.09. Cope’s Cartavya Butler, KeZyriah Sykes, Jaycie Wallace and Karliyah Woodard took second in 54.86.

Cope’s Butler, Sykes, Wallace and Woodard captured the 800 in 1:53.72. Elm Grove’s Marshall, Jasmyne Hendrix, Williams and Chamesyia Thomas finished second in 1:56.89.

Cope’s Davis, Samantha Frank, Tauzin and Woodard won the 1,600 in 4:46.16. Haughton’s Branch, Branton, Annalyn Harris and Jenna Stanfield took second in 4:56.03.

Courtesy Photo

8th-grade boys

Cope’s Damarion Woodard and Greenacres’ Camaro Mayo were double winners.

Woodard won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.06. He shared the high jump title with Elm Grove’s Savion Bell. Both cleared 5-8.

Mayo captured the 100 dash in 11.62 and won the long jump with an 18-0.

The 400 was one of the tightest races in the division with four runners going under a minute. Cope’s Ben Taylor won with a 58.52 followed by Elm Grove’s William Ferrington in 59.51, Benton’s Cole Austin in 59.67 and Benton’s Connor Jeter in 59.81.

The long jump and shot put were also close. Cope’s Jarvis Davis finished 4 inches behind Davis in the long jump. Greenacres’ Nehemiah Barrett won the shot put with a toss of 44-11. Elm Grove’s Devon Oliver was second with a 43-1.

Oliver had a good day, winning the discus with a 135-7 1/2.

Elm Grove’s Drew Kent and Carson Keeler finished 1-2 in the 1,600 in 5:16.31 and 5:25.97, respectively.

Kent also finished second in the 800 in 2:26.63. Cope’s Elijah Dollar won in 2:24.45.

Greenacres’ Derrian Milligan won the 200 in 23.99.

Haughton’s Davonte Moss posted second-place finishes in the 100 (11.86) and 200 (24.71).

Other second-place finishers were Haughton’s Christian Turner (100 hurdles, 16.04) and Benton’s Witt Van Hoy (discus, 122-4).

Cope’s Brandon Cooper was third in the 100 and 200.

Other third-place finishers were Elm Grove’s Alex Gomez (800), Cope’s Colin Hawkins (1,600), Cope’s Jayden Gulfan (100 hurdles), Cope’s Woodard (long jump), Benton’s Nick Cox (shot put), Elm Grove’s Ethan Plunkett (discus) and Haughton’s Kaiden Williams (high jump).

Haughton’s Moss, Cody Salas, Trent McGowen and James Lindsey won the 400 relay in 47.41. Elm Grove’s Logan Smith, Josiah Dang, Sheldon Cassidy and Damarria Evans took second in 48.36.

Cope’s Payton Connell, Cooper, Gulfan and Makani Vida won the 800 in 1:40.78. Greenacres’ Mayo, Tristan Verdin, Barrett and Milligan took second in 1:41.39.

Benton’s Wade Chandler, Lucas Clarke, Jeter and Austin captured the 1,600 in 4:10.51. Cope’s Dollar, Mateo Guerrero, Taylor and Vida finished second in 4:11.20.

Courtesy Photo

6th-7th-grade boys

Elm Grove’s Benjamin Ruliffson, Cason Herndon and Shamarion Player were all double winners.

Ruliffson won the 800 in 2:26.89 and the 1,600 in 5:35.07.

Herndon took the 100 hurdles in 16.97 and high jump with a 5-4.

Player won the 200 in 26.60 and the long jump with a 15-9.5. He also finished second in the high jump with a 5-2.

The 200 was close with Greenacres’ Amari Fielding finishing second in 26.65 and teammate David Allen third in 26.68.

Fielding won the 400 in 59.66 and Allen took the 100 in 12.13.

Other district champions in individual events were Benton’s Vaggio Green (shot put, 33-3) and Benton’s Tucker Beatty (discus, 100-2).

Other runners-up were Elm Grove’s Antonio Gladney (100, 12.66), Cope’s Lathan Woodland (400, 1:01.83), Benton’s Mason Hicks (800, 2:27.41), Benton’s Brody Hutchinson (1,600, 5:43.37), Greenacres’ Jeremiah Epps (100 hurdles, 18.05), Cope’s Drew Robinson (long jump, 15-4 1/2), Cope’s Caleb Crow (shot put, 32-2) and Greenacres’ David Weeks (discus, 91-9 1/2).

Other third-place finishers were Elm Grove’s Demarkus Evans (100), Benton’s Kannon Greer (400), Elm Grove’s Kaleb Williams (800), Cope’s Leo Heng (1,600), Cope’s Ian Sims (100 hurdles), Cope’s Dominic Conde (long jump), Greenacres’ Joshua Woods (shot put), Cope’s Tim McCottry (discus) and Elm Grove’s Avery Price (high jump).

Elm Grove’s Price, Gladney, Demarkus Evans and Caleb Evans took the 400 relay in 51.06. Greenacres’ Greg Chambers, Layton Coker, Luis Gomez and Green took second in 51.58.

Greenacres’ Epps, Braylon Bryant, Allen and Jamariea Gardner won the 800 in 1:45.79. Elm Grove’s Williams, Gladney, Evans and Evans were second in 1:47.34.

Benton’s Case Austin, Chris Brown, Hicks and Jackson Sullivant captured the 1,600 in 4:21.06. Cope’s Brady Gaydos, Heng, Sims and Woodland finished second in 4:21.34.