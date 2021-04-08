Middle school track and field: Cope, Elm Grove take titles in first meet of season

Cope and Elm Grove won team titles in the first Bossier Parish middle school meet of the season Tuesday at Haughton.

Cope won the girls division and 8th-grade boys division. Elm Grove won the 6th-7th grade boys division.

Cope scored 147 points in the girls division. Elm Grove was second with 97 and Haughton third with 88.

The Cougars scored 122 points in the 8th-grade boys division. Elm Grove finished runner-up with 97 and Haughton was third with 67.

Elm Grove tallied 128 points in the 6th-7th boys division, edging runner-up Benton by eight. Greenacres took third with 70.

Cope’s JaNiyah Boudreaux had a big day in the girls division.

She won the 100-meter dash in 13.50 seconds and the 200 in 27.81. Boudreaux also won the high jump with an impressive leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.

The 100 was close with Boudreaux winning by just .03 over Haughton’s Janizea Delaney.

Boudreaux’s 4-10 high jump would’ve been good enough to win the event in the Bossier Parish Championships high school meet held the week before last.

She was the only multiple winner in the girls division.

Cope’s other winners were Sarah Catherine Tauzin (400, 1:09.97), Laila Clinton (800, 2:52.69), Chloe Clark (shot put, 31-1) and Savannah Wilson (discus, 77-5).

Haughton had two winners — Kinsley Brotherton (100 hurdles, 17.14) and Dakota Howard (long jump, 15-9).

Benton’s Claire Allen took the 1,600 in 6:29.51. She also finished second in the 800 in 2:54.87.

Cope swept the relays.

KeZyriah Sykes, Jaycie Wallace, Cartavya Butler and Karliyah Woodard ran a time of 54.15 in the 4X100. The same foursome ran a 1:54.76 in the 4X200.

Antaija Davis, Samantha Frank, Sydney Hall and Tauzin clocked a 4:48.89 in the 4X400.

Elm Grove’s Mahogany Johnson finished second in the shot put (30-6) and discus (77-4).

Elm Grove’s Zara Scanlon took second in the long jump with a 13-9 and tied for second with teammate Natalia Brown in the high jump with a 4-6.

Other second-place finishers in individual events in the girls division were Cope’s Sykes (200, 29.36), Elm Grove’s Charnesyia Thomas (400, 1:11.29), Haughton’s Makenzie Watson (1,600, 6:45.85) and Haughton’s Camille Branton (100 hurdles, 19.07).

Cope’s Carmaro Mayo was a triple winner in the 8th-grade boys division. He won the 100 in 11.89 and the 200 in 24.33. Mayo also took the long jump with an 18-10.

Elm Grove’s Drew Kent and Devon Oliver were double winners.

Kent took the 800 in 2:30.83 and the 1,600 in 5:20.50.

Oliver won the shot put with a toss of 45-3.5 and the discus with a 118-10.

Cope’s Ben Taylor captured the 400 in 59.63. Benton’s Cole Austin was a close second in 59.80.

Haughton’s Christian Turner won the 100 hurdles in 16.06.

Haughton’s Damarion Woodard had a good day. He won the high jump with a 5-10 and finished second in the long jump with a 17-0. Woodard was also runner-up in the 100 in 12.14 and 100 hurdles in 16.35.

Woodard’s 5-10 high jump equaled the winning height in last week’s Bossier City Championships high school meet.

Elm Grove’s Savion Bell was a close second in the high jump with a 5-8.

Haughton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

Davonte Moss, John Brown, Trent McGowen and James Lindsey ran a 48.17 in the 4X100. McGowen, Harvey Ingram, Lindsey and Cody Salas ran a 1:43.89 in the 4X200.

Cope won the 4X400. Jayden Gulfan, Mateo Guerrero, Elijah Dollar and Taylor clocked a 4:14.82.

Other second-place finishers in individual events in the 8th-grade boys division were Haughton’s Moss (200, 25.14), Cope’s Dollar (800, 2:31.27), Elm Grove’s Carson Keeler (1,600, 5:39.10), Greenacres’ Nehemiah Barrett (shot put, 38-10) and Elm Grove’s Witt Van Hoy (discus, 114-1).

Elm Grove’s Benjamin Ruliffson and Benton’s Shamarion Player were double winners in the 6th-7th-grade boys division.

Ruliffson won the 800 in 2:35.70 and the 1,600 in 5:41.21. Player took the long jump with a 15-6 and the high jump with a 5-0.

Elm Grove’s JP McGovern won the 100 hurdles in 18.56 and finished second in the 400 in 1:04.56.

The 100 hurdles was tight at the finish with Cope’s Jeremiah Epps finishing just .04 seconds behind the winner.

Greenacres’ David Allen captured the 100 in 13.25. Haughton’s Antonio Gladney won the 200 in 27.96.

Benton’s Cason Herndon took the 400 in 1:02.68.

Benton’s Vaggio Green won the shot put with a 35-10. His teammate, Tucker Beatty, won the discus with a 100-9.

Greenacres won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

Epps, Braylon Bryant, Jamariea Gardner and Allen ran a 51.25 in the 4×100. The same foursome ran a 1:47.88 in the 4X200.

Benton claimed the 4X400. Case Austin, Chris Brown, Jackson Sullivant and Mason Hicks clocked a 4:34.65.

Elm Grove’s Demarkus Evans was second in the 100 in 12.36 and 200 in 28.00.

Greenacres’ David Weeks finished runner-up in the shot put with a 30-7 and discus with a 83-6.

Other second-place finishers in individual events in the 6th-7th-grade boys division were Elm Grove’s Kaleb Williams (800, 2:36.82), Elm Grove’s Noah Lafitte (1,600, 5:58.61), Haughton’s Payton Harris (long jump, 14-3) and Cope’s Austin Williams (high jump, 4-10).

McGovern also went 14-3 in the long jump.