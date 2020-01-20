Mike Johnson rallies crowd at Pro-Life march in Shreveport

Pro-Life advocates heard from their national representative during a rally over the weekend.

Thousands of people converged in Shreveport on Sunday afternoon for the 7th annual Life March. Pro-Life supporters began their rally at Shreveport Festival Plaza and peacefully marched to First United Methodist Church.

Their goal was to speak out against abortion and serve as a voice for the voiceless.

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) was one of the many speakers for the event.

“If you look at our nation’s birth certificate, the Declaration of Independence, it says in the second paragraph, ‘We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal by God’ and we’re given by God certain able rights. And, the first of those is the right to life,” said Johnson.

Johnson also noted that Shreveport is the abortion capital of Louisiana, before continuing to reveal that there has been a decline in abortions within the last few years.

“In the Northwest Louisiana region, we’ve seen nearly a 40% decline in the number of abortions,” said Johnson.

Johnson believes that events like the Life March make a difference.

“These efforts like this really make a difference. People need to be talking about the issue, talking about the importance of life, and reaching out a renewed hand of compassion to women in these difficult situations,” said Johnson.

Other speakers at Sunday’s rally included Bishop Lawrence Brandon, Pastor John Fream, Derek Joyce, Sarah Duron, Fr. Mark Watson and other area Pro-Life leaders.

The march usually starts in Bossier City and proceeds to Shreveport, but was moved this year due to construction on the Texas Street Bridge.

Also new this year, there was a family fun hour at the Shreveport Festival Plaza featuring food trucks, a sign-making area, music and a ministry mobilization area.