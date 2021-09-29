Mike Summerlin





Mike Summerlin, 52 retired CPO US Navy went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 18th, 2021. He was an active member of Clements Church. He loved his family with every ounce of his being. He touched so many hearts, and had such a positive influence on all those he interacted with during his time on Earth. He was the biggest LSU fan and you were sure to know it if you met him. He was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, hence his love for Crawfish.



Mike Summerlin was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Ann Partain.



He is survived by his Wife- Laurie Summerlin, Daughter- Kelsey Summerlin, Son- Brett Bailey, Grandkids- Garrett Bailey, Mia Scott, Noah Dench, Dad- Claude Summerlin, Brother- Glen Summerlin, Aunts- Shirley O’glee, Betty Bennett, Lula Odom, Uncle- Robert Summerlin and many Nieces and Nephews.



Visitation was held on Wednesday September 22nd from 1-3pm at McConnell Funeral Home in Athens, Alabama. There was a chapel service following at 3pm.