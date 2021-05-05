Mike Wood Park Air Show Parking Advisory

Due to the wet conditions from recent rains, Mike Wood Park, 2200 Dennis Street, in Bossier City, LA, will have a limited number of parking spaces available this weekend for guests interested in visiting the park to watch this year’s Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base.



In the past, air show spectators have been allowed to park in grassy areas of the Mike Wood Park however due to the wet conditions vehicle parking will be limited to the 163 paved parking spaces inside the park. Visitors will not be allowed to park on the grass or on any other area not specifically designated for vehicle parking.



Because of the limited number of parking spaces that will be available, a Bossier City Parks and Recreation employee will be stationed at the park entrance and will only allow a total of 163 vehicles in the park at a time. Additional guests may enter, as determined by the employee, when parking vacancies become available. The gates to Mike Wood Park will open at 7:00 a.m. on both days of the air show.