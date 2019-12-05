Mildred Ann Landry Zachary

JANUARY 1, 1931 DECEMBER 1, 2019 Mildred Ann Landry Zachary passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 88.

Beloved wife of the late Luther Eugene Zachary. Mother of Luther E. Zachary, Jr (Kathryn) and Jannetta Susan Zachary Vairin. Grandmother of John Pierre Vairin, Stuart McGilvray (Anne) and the late Geoffrey McGilvray. Sister of Harriet L. Laite (the late Spencer), Georgiana L. Rome (Ronnie), Marie L. East (the late Harry), George Landry (Kathie), Helen L. Falcon (Alton), and the late Russell (the late Christine), Lloyed (Nettla), Ezilda L. Mabile (the late Adeole), Dorothy L. Doiron (the late Aaron), Milton (the late Faith), Joyce L. Lacroix Landry. Daughter of the late Ezilda Alleman and Ellis P. Landry.

Mildred attended White Castle High School. She was a member of the Catholic Church. A native of Belle Rose, LA and a resident of Bossier City, LA. She loved music, singing, bingo, going to the casino, and caring for her family. She cooked a mean gumbo too.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM and funeral service at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 US Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA 71037.