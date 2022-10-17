Military Affairs Council hosts 25th Annual Celebrate Barksdale

Staff Report/Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council hosted their 25th Annual Celebrate Barksdale event for all Barksdale Air Force Base personnel and their families on Friday, October 14.

A 3- K run kicked off the event at 8am, with winners announced at the conclusion of the run. The Celebrate Barksdale picnic was held from 11am – 2pm behind the Hunt Housing Office on Barksdale Air Force Base.

For this year’s Celebrate Barksdale event, a team of approximately 100 civilian and retired military volunteers helped to prepare and serve hamburgers and hotdogs to over 3,000 base personnel, while others coordinated children’s activities including: live music, bounce houses, funnel cakes, ice cream, food trucks and other squadron activities.

“We are so pleased with the turn out today. And, we are especially pleased for the opportunity to show our appreciation for our local Barksdale personnel. This is a thing that we really enjoy doing. And, we are honored to do it. Thank you for your service,” said Bossier Chamber of Commerce Chairman Eric Barkley, District Director at CenterPoint Energy.

For the countless number of men and women in our Barksdale family deployed throughout the world, this event is just one way for the Military Affairs Council to share its appreciation for the service and sacrifice to our nation.

Celebrate Barksdale and the tradition of honoring these selfless and dedicated military personnel is an annual event hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council. Trey Giglio was the event chairman for this year’s Celebrate Barksdale festivities.. “The Military Affairs Council is honored to host the annual Celebrate Barksdale Festival for our Airmen and their families that sacrifice so much for our freedom every day. Over 100 volunteers and community partners came together for this year’s event in order to cook, serve, play games and celebrate our military personnel stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base,” said Giglio.

Celebrate Barksdale was started in 1996 by Mission Committee Chair, Hoyt Bain, of the Military Affairs Council (MAC). The event represented an effort to bridge the Shreveport-Bossier City communities together in forming a closer association with Barksdale Air Force Base. The “MAC,” is a civilian organization that supports the men and women of Barksdale Air Force Base throughout the year with events including: Celebrate Barksdale, the Barksdale Air Show, Roots for Boots, scholarship programs for Barksdale personnel and more. The MAC Board of Directors is composed of civilians including retired military. For more information or to become a member of the MAC, contact Shelley Cohen at: 318-429-2418 or visit: https://sbmilitaryaffairs.com/.

