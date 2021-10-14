MILITARY LEADERSHIP FORUM CONNECTS BUSINESS LEADERS TO OUR MILITARY COMMUNITY

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is gathering top leaders from Barksdale Air Force Base and our local military units for its annual Military Leadership Forum.

The Military Leadership Forum was created to increase community awareness about all of the major happenings in our military community and gain insight on the day-to-day operations for the Air Force, as well as our local guard and reserve units. This year, we have the support of our partners at Brentwood Hospital and the Cyber Innovation Center to bring this event to our business community.

Our Forum is set for Thursday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at Margaritaville Resort Casino.

Guest speakers will include:

General Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command

Major General Keith Waddell, Adjutant General for Louisiana National Guard

Colonel David Anderson, 307BW Operations Commander

and Lieutenant Colonel Harry Wilson Commander of Camp Minden

“Our goal is to cultivate awareness of our military’s mission and how our community can enhance support for the men and women of Barksdale Air Force Base, our local reserve and guard units, their families and our veterans,” said Kattie Hollay, Bossier Chamber Military Liaison.

This event also serves as an opportunity to gain a better understanding of how our partners with our local units are serving our community and country from right in our own backyard.

Tickets are available online at bossierchamber.com.