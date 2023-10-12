MILITARY LEADERSHIP FORUM CONNECTS LEADERS TO OUR MILITARY COMMUNITY

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce gathered top leaders from Barksdale Air Force Base for its annual Military Leadership Forum.

The Military Leadership Forum was created to increase community awareness about all the major happenings in our military community and gain insight on the day-to-day operations for the Air Force, as well as our local guard and reserve units. This year, we had the support of our partners at Brentwood Hospital (STAR Program), Brookshire’s and Willis-Knighton Health System to bring this event to our business community.

The event was held Thursday, Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Margaritaville Resort Casino.

The guest speakers were:

Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Bohl, 93rd Bomb Squadron Commander, 307th Operations Group, 307th Bomb Wing

Colonel Erick Lord, Deputy Commander, 2nd Bomb Wing

Brigadier General Dean Sniegowski, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Eighth Air Force, Joint Global Strike Operations

This event also served as an opportunity to gain a better understanding of how our partners with our local units are serving our community and country from right in our own backyard.