MILITARY RELATIONS COMMITTEE SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO LOCAL MILITARY

Thanks to the generous donation by Margaritaville Resort Casino of 3,000 cookies, the Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee helped sort and package cookies for 1,000 airmen stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base on Tuesday. The Committee participated in the holiday thank you event in partnership with the Military Affairs Council and the Barksdale Spouses Club.



In total, there were more than 5,000 cookies delivered by the First Sergeants to the single airmen that reside in the barracks – just one way our community is telling those who serve thank you and happy holidays!



“It is important to give back to our local military members for everything they do for us. We know these cookies are just a small treat, but we hope they feel the support and well wishes behind the gesture,” said Kattie Hollay, Military Relations Liaison for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.