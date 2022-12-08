MILITARY RELATIONS COMMITTEE SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER TO LOCAL MILITARY

Thanks to a generous cookie donation by Margaritaville Resort Casino, the Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee helped deliver cookies for 1,000-plus military members in our community today, along with partners at Barksdale Air Force Base, the Military Affairs Council and the Barksdale Spouses Club.

In total, more than 5,000 cookies were delivered for the holiday thank you event by the First Sergeants to the single airmen that reside in the barracks of Barksdale Air Force Base, and by the Military Relations Committee to all of the local reserve units, MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station), local recruiters and Camp Minden – just one way our community told those who serve thank you and happy holidays!

“It is important to give back to our local military members for everything they do for us. We know these cookies are just a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices they make everyday for the safety and security of our country, but we hope they feel the support and well wishes behind the gesture,” said Kattie Hollay, Military Relations Liaison for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.