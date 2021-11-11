Military veterans get free food and other discounts Thursday

If you’ve served your country, restaurants are ready to serve you on Veterans Day.



Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City handed out 1,200 meal vouchers to veterans and active-duty military at it’s restaurant parking lot Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a “drive-thru only” event.



“At one point, cars were backed up all the way down Gould Drive. They spilled out onto Old Minden Rd. and were backed up underneath the Old Minden Rd./I-20 overpass,” said Jason McKinney, Managing Partner of Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.



The vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner Thursday and are valid through May 30, 2022. They can be redeemed for one of 10 select meals and includes any Coca-Cola product, sweet or iced tea or coffee.



Veterans Day marks the date when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end World War I hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was first recognized as Armistice Day in 1919.