Mill material to camp minden

Site preparation is continuing with recycled mill material from asphalt roads being

used as the base for a 30-plus acre parking area at the site of McKenzie Archery

Shooters Association Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour tournament scheduled for Camp

Minden in April of 2022.



Material is being hauled from a stockpile at Lawson Bo Brandon Park at Princeton

by trucks from the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Caddo Commission. Equipment

is provided by both Bossier and Caddo.



In addition to providing a new parking area at Camp Minden, the Louisiana

National Guard will use the site as a staging area when needed in times of

emergency or natural disaster.