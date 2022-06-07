After just completing ten Louisiana Drug Epidemic Awareness walks this spring, Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy realized the need for more awareness in our State, as Louisiana remains Number one in overdose deaths in the nation. To shed light on the darkness of overdose and addiction, we are holding the Millie Mattered Moonlight Memorials.



Millie Mattered Moonlight Memorials will recognize the thousands of lives in our state that were taken too soon by the drug epidemic. They will illuminate the darkness of overdose & addiction, as they carry their loved ones’ faces, by the way of lighted banners that display the Louisiana faces, down a lighted walking trail, to a memorial table with illuminated memory bearing the names and the dates of loved ones gone before their time.



They do this in remembrance and to eliminate stigma, letting others know that they were loved and their life mattered.



The Shreveport event will be held on Friday, June 10th at Betty Virginia Park starting at 7:30pm.



They will have live musical entertainment, food truck available for purchase, free narcan distributed and prominent advocates for the epidemic as guest speakers.



For questions you can contact the Director of Millie Mattered, Lilly Harvey at (318) 403-2414 or the Moonlight Event Chairman Ashley Cilluffo at (318)706-3390.

