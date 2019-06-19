Milligan announces candidacy for Louisiana Senate

SHREVEPORT — Shreveport businessman and conservative Republican Barry Milligan has announced his campaign for the District 38 seat of the Louisiana State Senate.

A 30-year veteran in the financial sector, Milligan’s deep business experience and knowledge combined with his conservative principles have provided him with the practical tools and strong desire he needs to cut taxes and spending and make Louisiana’s government live within its means.

Milligan’s financial career began in high school, when he earned the job of counting coins in a local bank vault. From there, Milligan worked his way up the ladder and now operates his own business, which he has utilized to help Louisiana companies, organizations and families grow and achieve their financial goals.

Milligan’s budget-conscious financial mind will serve as a great asset in the Louisiana Senate. He said he plans to take a business-like approach to addressing Louisiana’s ongoing fiscal struggles, which will put the state on track to long-term stability.

“In Louisiana, we spend more in taxpayer dollars than our neighboring states, yet we have much less to show for it,” Milligan said. “I will use my three decades of professional experience to help our state government cut the waste and live within its means. Hardworking families across Shreveport and the entire state do it every day, so why shouldn’t our government?”

Milligan is a community leader who has served and continues to serve on numerous boards throughout the Shreveport area. A devoted Christian and dedicated family man, Milligan founded Christian Gym Youth Ministries to work with high school and college aged young men teaching the fundamentals of fitness, faith, finance and family.

Milligan is a graduate of Captain Shreve High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Southeastern Louisiana University before attaining his Master’s in Business Administration from Centenary College.

Milligan and his wife, school teacher Kristin Crew Milligan, have been married for 25 years, and they have three daughters, Madison, Chandler and Katherine who is deceased.