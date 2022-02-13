Minden Man Killed in Webster Parish Crash, Speed Suspected to be a Factor

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, just before 11:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Dorcheat Road, just south of Benson Road. This crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Colby Foster.

The initial investigation revealed Foster was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro southbound on Dorcheat Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge ran off the road and over-corrected. As a result, it traveled across Dorcheat Road and entered a ditch, where it overturned and struck a tree.

Foster, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash while impairment is not; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to obey all speed limit signs and avoid all distractions. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated three fatal crashes, resulting in three deaths.