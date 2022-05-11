Minden Medical Center and Allegiance Healthcare Break Ground for New Haughton Facility

By: Will Phillips, Specht Newspapers

Community leaders and officials from both Webster and Bossier Parishes gathered across the road from Haughton Junior High to join Minden Medical Center and Allegiance Healthcare Management in celebrating the groundbreaking for a new $7 million multispecialty clinic that will be opening up in Haughton. It will be the first of its kind in the area.

Jim Williams, CEO of Minden Medical Center, was present to welcome those who came out to take part in the celebration. He also expressed his enthusiasm for being able to bring a top quality medical facility closer to the citizens of Haughton that will allow them to access the healthcare services they need closer to home.

“It’s going to cost close to seven-million dollars to erect this facility. That’s a huge investment into the future community of Haughton… It is going to have primary care, pediatrics, orthopedics, podiatry, EMT, and general services, and I can’t tell you how excited Allegiance Health Management and Minden Medical Center are to be able to partner together to provide these services to you and your community,” said Williams.

“As Minden Medical Center, just a few miles that way, we have a long-standing commitment to providing excellent healthcare close to home and now, with this facility, we’re going to be able to provide excellent healthcare closer to your home right here in Haughton.”

Kim Gaspard, Mayor of Haughton, was also there at the groundbreaking in order to share some words of appreciation on behalf of the Town of Haughton and its community.

“On behalf of the town, it is my pleasure to be here to welcome Minden Medical. I remember over two and a half years ago when Scotty first approached us, and then all of a sudden COVID hit. A lot of things have taken place, a lot of changes have been made — the way we do business, the way our lives have been affected — changes that will probably never ever go back to the way it was, and we’ve learned to deal with it. But, this is just another step in the process, so we’re very excited about Minden Medical coming in,” said Gaspard.

“I think one of the best things that I know is that they take anybody in this place. That’s one of the reasons they’re here, that’s one of the specialties that they have within. They don’t turn anyone away. People that need good medical care will be able to come a shorter distance.”

Finally, Rock Bordelon, President and CEO of Allegiance Health Management (the company fronting the huge sum of $7.1 million in capital investment) spoke to the crowd, briefly looking back on the origins of AHM, their dedication to providing access to healthcare to rural America, and how this investment helps them to bring that vision into reality.

“Back in 2001, I started a company called Allegiance Health Management, and it’s been my passion, my vision, my commitment to bring quality care close to home. To bring services to these small rural communities, so that the people of these communities and towns don’t have to go fight the hustle and bustle, and don’t have to drive hours to get the services that they should be able to get close to their home. Whenever I acquired MMC back in 2018 — as I do with every place that we go into — we identified Haughton as one of those areas that the big guys aren’t going to go into,” said Bordelon

“It’s our commitment, our passion, our desire to take care of those that need it close to home. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing here, that’s why I’m putting $7.1 million into this community, because you guys deserve that kind of quality and that kind of care. These doctors can go to Bossier and Shreveport, but they’ve chosen to come here. They’ve made a commitment to help us take care of rural America.”