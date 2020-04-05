Minette Goff Cooper

Bossier City, LA – Minette Goff Cooper was born on July 28, 1940 to Dorothy Harrell Goff and Addison Kennon Goff, Jr. She passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19.



Minette grew up having an idyllic childhood in Ruston, Louisiana. She went to A.E. Phillips Elementary, Ruston High, Louisiana Tech where she was an Alpha Chi Omega and graduated from LSU in 1962 with a degree in elementary education. She married her soulmate, Ed on April 21, 1962. Minette taught 2nd and 3rd grade and loved every minute of it. She was devoted to her students and was a gifted loving teacher at Hillcrest Elementary in Ruston, Barrett Elementary and University Elementary. She retired in 1995.



Minette loved big and told people that she loved them all of the time. First she loved her husband Ed. Their marriage was an example of true sweet love for all to witness. They were always together unless dad was in the car impatiently waiting for her. She loved her children Carolyn and Marc. Added to that love were Carolyn’s husband Chris Goodwin and Marc’s wife April Parker Cooper. Then her life changed forever with her beloved grandchildren, Jake, Matthew, John David, and Will Goodwin, Jake’s wife Morgan and John David’s wife Ashleigh and on the Cooper side: Christian, Carolyn Minette, Marcus and Tessa. She anxiously awaited great grandchildren. Mimi doted and spoiled her grandkids. She was always there for games, school functions and all the places and activities that were important to her family. Her pocket book, pantry and time belonged to them.



She was so funny and often called “A Hoot!” Here are a few things she loved: Jesus and His forgiving grace, watching her husband with his grand kids at their house and dock, trees, airplanes, sleeping late, asking questions and giving her opinion, eating slower than everyone else, champagne, their housekeeper of decades Bernice, who died the same day, soap operas and her precious friends. They went to eat all the time and had enjoyed years of the Krewe of Gemini, Hoe and Hope, Birthday Club, Super Bowl parties at their home and LSU football.



Minette was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Mary and Col. Ed Cooper; brother, Kennon Goff; and special Aunt Nette and Jim Bake. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Marcus Edward Cooper, Jr., her children and grandkids, her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Jimmy Hoogland, sister-in-law, Stephanie Goff, Ed’s sisters, Anne Dyer and husband Ross, Genie Marsalis and husband Jimmy; his brother, Tommy Cooper and wife Marci, many nieces, nephews and a host of friends!



Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Sonnier, Charles Boone, Dr. Clint McAlister, Micky McDade, Gordan Van Hoose, Ken Kruithof and Bill Reyenga.

A private family graveside service will be held at Rose-Neath Cemetery with Rev. Renowski of Benton Presbyterian Church officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Benton Presbyterian Church at 115 Linton Road, Benton, Louisiana 71006 in Mrs. Cooper’s name.



“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6