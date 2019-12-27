Minnie Lee Barnett

Bossier City, LA – Funeral Services for Minnie Lee Barnett will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bro. Billy Pierce, pastor emeritus Cypress Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at Hill Crest starting at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Barnett was born July 30, 1925 in Denham Springs, LA to parents, Renee (Fuller) and John Thomas Marsh, and passed away December 23, 2019 at Christus Highland. She worked over twenty years as a seamstress at the Shreveport Garment Factory and was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Herbert May; husband, Norman Barnett; son, Michael May; two sisters, Gladys Pinkston and Louise Plant; three brothers, Robert Marsh, J.T. Marsh, and Leroy Marsh. She is survived by her son, Wayne May and wife Nora; daughter, Margaret Lang and partner Jim Lang; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.