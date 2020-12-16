Minnie Lee Doolittle Sirman





A graveside service honoring the life of Minnie Lee Doolittle Sirman, 88, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City, Louisiana.

Minnie Sirman was born August 31, 1932 in Robeline, Louisiana to John and Anna Doolittle and passed away peacefully, Monday, December 14, 2020 in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Minnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and care for her large family and to spend time with her sisters, Mary and June.



Minnie is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 57 years, Winston “Pete” Sirman; daughter, Sharon Lincoln and husband, Craig; sisters, Bernice and Joyce; brothers, Floyd, Hyman, Buddy and Johnnie and great- granddaughter, Elliett Grace Nance.



Left to cherish her memory are children, Beth Crafts and husband, Greg of Shelbyville, TX, Danny Sirman of Warner Robins, GA and Charlotte Whitaker of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Mary Jones and June Lee both of Natchitoches, LA; grandchildren, Amanda Wallis and husband, Tommy, Mikki Nance and husband, Jay, Micah Whitley and wife, Bridget, Kami Whitley and Jay Wallis, Fred Sirman, Henry Sirman and Brad Crafts; great- grandchildren, Teale Whitley, Lake and Saylor Nance, River and Brooke Whitley and Fisher Lunsford; great-great-granddaughter, Presley Whitley; special niece, Sunny Arceneaux; special nephew, Steven Lee and a host of other nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Elara Home Health and Southern Care Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made in Minnie’s honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Shreveport, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.