Minnie Wider Eaton

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services celebrating the life of Minnie Eaton, age 64 of Bossier City, LA were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Vivian, LA, with Bro. Jim Gstohl officiating. Interment followed at Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery in Ida, LA. Visitation was held on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Eaton was born on May 25, 1955 in Vivian, LA to Noel Wilder and Etta Reneau Wilder and passed away on December 19, 2019 at Riverview Care Center in Bossier City, LA. She was of the Christian faith and a homemaker. Mrs. Eaton loved to go camping, fishing and doing her arts and crafts but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Mrs. Eaton is preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Etta Wilder; her husband, Randall Eaton; son, Bradley Eaton and brothers, Legron Wilder and Jimmie Wilder. Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, David Eaton and wife, Angel of Vivian, LA, and Michael Eaton and wife, Jennifer of Princeton, LA; sisters, Mary Jo Shelton and Emma Jean Dean both of Vivian, LA; brothers, Bennie Wilder and wife, Debbie of Keithville, LA, Dennis Wilder and Lonnie Wilder and wife, Gloria both of Bivins, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, McKayla Eaton, Brianna Eaton, Melissa Nichols, John Williamson, Steven Williams, J.J. Wilder and Mason Wilder and great grandchildren, Dixie Nichols, Jr Nichols and Emma Williams.

Honoring Mrs. Eaton as pallbearers were Shane Hughes, Jonathan Wilder, J.J. Wilder, James Smiley, John Williamson, Bobby Nichols and Steven Williams.