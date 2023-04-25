On April 14th, 21 of Louisiana’s most talented, intelligent and beautiful young ladies converged on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe to compete for college scholarships and the coveted title of Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023. “We are proud to announce that Laura Jane Kirkpatrick is our new Miss Louisiana’s Teen” said Dewana Little, Executive Director.

Taking home the crown was Baton Rouge native, Laura Jane Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick is a Junior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge and has aspirations of one day becoming a doctor. Over the 3 days of competition, the contestants competed in private interview, on-stage question, health and fitness, talent and evening wear. Her platform, Leave Your Mark, encourages everyone to make a positive impact on others. “I want to encourage others to feel they are made for a purpose, and they need to use that purpose to leave their mark on others” she stated. Laura Jane wowed the audience with her lyrical dance to “I Dreamed a Dream,” winning a preliminary talent award. Laura Jane will compete for the national title later this summer.

Finalists for the title of Miss Louisiana’s Teen 2023: 1st Runner Up – Sachiri Henderson, 2nd Runner Up – Sage Bell, 3rd Runner Up – Melissa Le and 4th Runner Up – Jesse Foshee.

The Miss Louisiana Organization awarded over $12,000 in scholarships and plans to award over $60,000 in scholarships and thousands of dollars in in-kind scholarships at the Miss Louisiana Competition in June.

The Miss Louisiana Organization is a part of the Miss America Organization, the world’s largest provider of scholarships in the world for women. Miss Louisiana Corporate sponsors include: The City of Monroe, Discover Monroe/West Monroe, The University of Louisiana Monroe, The Propane Dealers of Louisiana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and TownePlace Suites by Marriott of Monroe.

For more information visit www.misslouisiana.org or www.missamerica.org.