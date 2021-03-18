MISS LSUS TRADITION CONTINUES, NEW QUEEN NAMED DESPITE PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS

LSU Shreveport has named the 2020 Miss LSUS 1st Runner Up, Abbagail Huddleston-Williams, the 2021 Miss LSUS. The traditional in-person pageant was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, but the university made a special video announcement to celebrate the new queen (View here.).

Sponsored by the LSUS Alumni Association, the Miss LSUS pageant is a long-standing tradition that took a hiatus in 1995 and returned for the university’s 50th anniversary in 2017. The reigning Miss LSUS serves as a true ambassador for the university, representing Pilot nation across a number of in-person and online venues. Hailey Garrett, the 2020 Miss LSUS, was the face of the university’s Covid-19 protocol messaging to students, alongside SGA President Tyson Lee. This year, because of the pandemic, the pageant committee decided to honor the 2020 Miss LSUS First Runner-Up as the 2021 Miss LSUS, modeling the practice of several other nationwide pageants.

“We are excited to work with Abbagail as our Miss LSUS representative for the upcoming year,” Director of Student Activities & Recreational Sports said. “She is a talented, caring student who spreads positivity across campus. She is involved in several organizations and will be an excellent ambassador for the university.”

Huddleston-Williams is a junior majoring in Criminal Justice. She is involved in the Student Activities Board, the Student Government Association, and Phi Mu. Additionally, she serves as a student employee at the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research (INAR) Call Center.

“I am very honored to have the privilege and opportunity to be chosen to hold this title,” Huddleston-Williams said. “My plan as the 2021 Miss LSUS is to serve the campus to the best of my ability, and I am hoping that although Covid-19 is still among us, we can still have a spectacular year. I am proud to serve not only the campus, but the community as well. Go Pilots!”

About LSUS

Founded in 1967, Louisiana State University Shreveport offers a wide array of nationally accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including a doctoral degree. The university’s mission is to educate a diverse population of graduate and undergraduate students; engage in regional and global thought leadership through community collaboration and service; and innovate to enhance the application of knowledge and intellectual discovery through faculty and student research and creative endeavors.