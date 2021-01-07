Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Benton teenager.



Michael Wayne Majors, 17, was last seen at his home on White Oak Drive in the Benton area between 7 – 10 p.m. on Jan. 1. He stands 5’10, weighs 180 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. Bossier detectives consider Michael a possible runaway.



His mother is concerned for his welfare. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Michael, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.