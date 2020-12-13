Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Benton teenager.



Aubrey Roberts, 14, was last seen at a friend’s residence in the Benton area Saturday evening. She was wearing a gray fleece jacket, white Air Force sneakers and black Yoga pants. Bossier detectives consider her a possible runaway.



Aubrey stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weights 120 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown. She also has braces.



Her mother is concerned for her welfare. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Aubrey, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.