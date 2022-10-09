UPDATE

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was

possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th.

.

Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with red hair

and blue eyes. Way was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and white

Nike shoes. Way has a tattoo on her left inner forearm and a bluebird tattooed on her left

shoulder blade.



If you have any information that can help locate Way, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office at 318-965-2203.

Missing Benton Woman Sought



The Benton Police Department along with detectives from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are

asking for the public’s help in locating this missing woman from Benton.



Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on October 7th at around 8am when she walked away

from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, LA.



