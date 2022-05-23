Missing Benton Woman Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in

locating a local woman who went missing over two weeks ago.



Detectives say Melissa Kay Tridico, 34 years old, was last seen on May 6, in

Bossier City riding in a truck around the Diamond Jacks Blvd. area.

She is five foot three inches tall, has brown hair, weighs approximately 115

pounds, and has hazel eyes. That truck is described as a blue Ford F-150 with a

license plate that reads C230898.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melissa or this vehicle is

urged to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-3418.