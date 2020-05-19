Missing: Bossier City man with health issues

UPDATE: At 6:42 p.m. Tuesday 5/19/20, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reported that the missing Bossier City man has been safely located.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Bossier City man with health issue s is reported missing, and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in safely locating him.

Matthew William Harper, 24, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon in the South Bossier area. He was reportedly headed out fishing, driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana tags (C788974), along with a Jon boat in the bed of the truck. He often fishes at the Tall Timbers pond and that area.



​Harper is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 275 pounds, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Harper, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

