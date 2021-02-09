Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Bossier City teenager.



Aimee Rowan, 14, was last seen at her home on Wemple Road around 9 p.m. Monday night. She is a white female, 5’ 10”, weighing about 200 pounds. Her hair is black with the sides and back shaved, with longer hair on the top. Detectives say she may be traveling with a “Saints” backpack.



Aimee’s parents are concerned for her welfare. If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.