Missing Elm Grove Teenager

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a runaway Elm Grove teenager.



Jaecinea Derey Purnell, 17, was last seen at her home on Highway 154 in Elm Grove on Jan. 5 between 6 – 7 a.m. She is 4’11” tall, weighs 125, and has black hair, brown eyes. Detectives say Jaecinia ran away from home on that morning.



Jaecinea’s grandmother is concerned for her welfare. If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.