Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing from her home in Elm Grove.



Whitney Anne Peasnell, 32, of the 100 block of Fern Road, was last seen at her residence by a neighbor on April 21.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.