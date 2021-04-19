Missing Haughton Man

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking to the public’s help in locating a Haughton man who went missing in the woods not far from his home in the vicinity of Highway 157 and Bodcau Dam Road early Saturday afternoon.



James Alfred Davis III, 30, walked out of his home located on the 14000 block of Highway 157 in Haughton and into the woods on April 17 around 1:30 p.m. following a family dispute. He has not been seen nor heard from since.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene to help search the woods by ground and in the air by deploying their drones in the area, but were not able to locate any sign of him.



Davis stands 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.



His family is concerned for his welfare and urges anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.