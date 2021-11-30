UPDATE: Missing Haughton Teenager Sought

Update: MISSING TEEN HAS BEEN LOCATED AND RETURNED TO HER PARENTS.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing from her home in Haughton, LA.



Elaynah Danielle Ebert, 15 was last seen on Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. at her home in the Forest Hills Subdivision. Elaynah is a white female, 5’5”, 140 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair. She also has braces on her teeth. Detectives say there is no known mode of travel as to how Elaynah left her home or a description of the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.



Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Detective’s Office at (318) 965-3418.