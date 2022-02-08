Missing High School Student Sought

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in
looking for the missing teenager who was last seen on her school campus.
Deputies say Mariah Venious was last seen yesterday on the campus of
Bossier High School just after 12 noon. She is reported to have received a hall pass
from her teacher to go to the office, but she never showed up.
Mariah was seen on school surveillance cameras wearing light-colored blue
jeans, a blue shirt, and a dark-colored jacket. Mariah has friends in Bossier City
and Shreveport but is believed to be in the Shreveport area.
Mariah is a 15-year-old black teen, she stands at 5 foot 9 inches and weighs
approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the
Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (418) 965-2203.