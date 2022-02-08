Missing High School Student Sought

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in

looking for the missing teenager who was last seen on her school campus.



Deputies say Mariah Venious was last seen yesterday on the campus of

Bossier High School just after 12 noon. She is reported to have received a hall pass

from her teacher to go to the office, but she never showed up.



Mariah was seen on school surveillance cameras wearing light-colored blue

jeans, a blue shirt, and a dark-colored jacket. Mariah has friends in Bossier City

and Shreveport but is believed to be in the Shreveport area.



Mariah is a 15-year-old black teen, she stands at 5 foot 9 inches and weighs

approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the

Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (418) 965-2203.