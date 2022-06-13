Missing Princeton Teen Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s

help in locating this missing teenager from Princeton.



James David Boyd III, 16, left his Princeton home Saturday, June 11, at 12:30

a.m. after he had taken his sister’s 2008 Silver Mazda 6 (pictured), with Louisiana tags

512 CUU.



Detectives say James’ last reported communication was with a friend who stated

that James was in Shreveport.



James is a white male, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. There is no description of the clothes he was wearing nor the direction of

travel he was heading.



If you have any information that can help locate James, please call the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.