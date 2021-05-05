Missing Runaway Plain Dealing Teen

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a teenager from Plain Dealing who ran away from home and was recently reported missing.



Thomas Woolley, 17, of the 300 block of Walkers Chapel Rd. in Plain Dealing, was last seen by a family member in Springhill in the morning of May 3. He was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side, red T-shirt, and a black baseball cap.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. His family is concerned for his welfare.