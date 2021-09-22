Missing Runaway Teen

Law enforcement is asking the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on September 12.

Timothy James Bassinger, 17, was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and gray/red shoes. Bassinger is approx. 5’8” – 5’9” tall, weights 175 – 200 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Timothy was possibly given a ride from the Love’s Truck Stop in Greenwood to an unknown location in East Texas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 318-741-8665.