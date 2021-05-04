Missing Runaway Teen

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from home and was recently reported missing.



De’Marea Jennings, 14 of the 4700 block of Parkdale Drive in Shreveport, was last seen on May 3 around 2 p.m. at Rusheon Middle School in Bossier City. When he left school, he never went home. De’Marea may be currently in Bossier City or in the North Market area of Caddo Parish. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts, yellow socks and white shoes.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203. His family is concerned for his welfare.