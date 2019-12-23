Mistlepaws fundraiser sees hundreds of items donated to help animals

Benton and Haughton High School students teamed up for a competition to benefit the Mistlepaws fundraiser that aids area animal rescues. Benton High school in total collected 491 items and Haughton collected 303 items. That brought the overall total of donation items collected to 794 items. In addition to winning the overall award, Benton seniors were also the winners of the class for most collected donation items. You can read more about Mistlepaws by clicking here.

All photos courtesy of Jillian Maxwell: