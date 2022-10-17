This Thursday, October 20, there will be a Monkeypox Vaccine clinic. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bossier Parish Community College at 6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City. A strike team from LSUHS will be there administering the vaccines and some staff from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health will be there assisting as needed. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered as well.

As of August 31, 2022, the expanded criteria for vaccination include people in Louisiana who meet one of the following:

· Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

· Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:

o Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)

o Are experiencing homelessness

o Use IV drugs

o Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex

o Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue

o Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

· Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

· Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official