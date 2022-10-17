This Thursday, October 20, there will be a Monkeypox Vaccine clinic. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bossier Parish Community College at 6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City. A strike team from LSUHS will be there administering the vaccines and some staff from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health will be there assisting as needed. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered as well.
As of August 31, 2022, the expanded criteria for vaccination include people in Louisiana who meet one of the following:
· Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
· Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:
o Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
o Are experiencing homelessness
o Use IV drugs
o Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
o Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
o Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
· Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
· Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official