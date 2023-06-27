Monroe Trooper Placed on Leave Following Off-Duty DWI Arrest

Last night, shortly before midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop F was contacted by the Monroe Police Department (MPD) in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Police Sergeant. Officials with MPD indicated that, 49-year-old Shelton Crooks of Monroe was arrested for DWI and hit and run.

Crooks, currently assigned to patrol in the Troop F Monroe area, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department. Crooks has been employed with LSP since 1999. According to reports from the MPD, they were contacted after a parked vehicle was hit by Crooks. Crooks left the scene of the crash and later came into contact with the MPD. The MPD officer suspected that Crooks was impaired and he was placed under arrest. This investigation is on-going by MPD.