Mooringsport Mayor Arrested for Public Contract Fraud

In January 2022, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) was requested by Caddo Parish Constable’s Office to investigate an allegation of fraud by a public official. The public official was identified as the Mooringsport Mayor, 54-year-old William Chester Coffman.

After receiving the allegation, LSP BCFO began an investigation. As it progressed and through investigative means it was discovered that upon completion of a town construction project Coffman committed contract fraud. As a result of the investigation and information obtained, a warrant was secured for the arrest of Coffman. Yesterday, Coffman turned himself in and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He was charged with Public Contract Fraud.

LSP BCFO will serve as lead investigating agency. This investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

